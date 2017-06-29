Higher Education Review Magazine ranks LPU among Top-two Private Indian Universities

•Magazine also ranks LPU among top-ten universities for excellent placement •The other private university among top-two is Birla Institute of Technology

-- Higher Education Review magazine has ranked Lovely Professional University (LPU) among top-two private universities from all across India. Magazine has provided this high-status ranking in its latest 'Top 100 Private Engineering Colleges Survey Special' June 2017 edition. LPU has achieved top-ranks for having excellence in three categories: Rank-2 is for providing high quality infrastructure facilities; Rank-9 for the best placement; and, Rank 10 is for disseminating the best engineering education. It is highlighting that LPU is declared ahead of many prestigious private institutions of the country existing in the areas of TamilNadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and more.The Managing Editor of the magazine Sarath Shyam holds: "The number of students aspiring for engineering education has been rising exponentially year after year and so is the mushrooming number of institutions to assist them. Many of these are with innovative methodologies;so, it becomes inevitable to find out the current big brands in the technical education arena, which are coping up with the changes. In this survey, we have found the best engineering institutions in the country with capability of producing next-gen technocrats. Some of these are outperforming the premier institutions in the country. We strongly believe that it is important to bring names of such institution to the limelight, so that, their ideologies and methodologies can inspire students and other institutions in the country to drive in a better path and make India a developed nation."Feeling elated on the coveted ranking gained by LPU, Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal says, "Such prestigious rankings encourage us to keep on working hard unflinchingly. On seeing LPU top ranked in the country, I feel extremely proud of both my students and staff members. This high-status ranking is with us because cutting edge work of LPU is in line with the top institutions of the world." Mr Mittal added: "However, such honours from high platforms make us more responsible for betterment, and we are determined to bring Indian education system at par with the best systems prevalent in the world. With this ranking, we have once again become firm to get India's name included among top 200 universities of the world through diverse endeavours undertaken at LPU."In fact, LPU is dedicated to research implementations, placements of students in top-notch companies along with flexibility and dynamicity in the curriculum. This session, LPU's placement record has been illustrious consecutively for the last three years in the North India. The signature highlight of the placement record is that Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTS) alone has taken 1900 students in the last three years. LPU students are having their presence felt in almost all the top cities of the world, including California, Vancouver, Sidney, London and more, and they are working in top 10 corporate of the world including Google, Apple, Microsoft at salary packages of more than Rs. One Crore. Companies like Amazon, Hindustan Uni-Lever, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini and more have expressed great appreciation for the human-resource that LPU has created and provided to the industry. In addition, 51 companies that recruit from IITs also recruit the talent at LPU, which is a great achievement for a university. With such prime endeavours over the couple of years, LPU has been moving ahead of other institutes in a big way.