Higher Education Review Magazine ranks LPU among Top-two Private Indian Universities
•Magazine also ranks LPU among top-ten universities for excellent placement •The other private university among top-two is Birla Institute of Technology
The Managing Editor of the magazine Sarath Shyam holds: "The number of students aspiring for engineering education has been rising exponentially year after year and so is the mushrooming number of institutions to assist them. Many of these are with innovative methodologies;
Feeling elated on the coveted ranking gained by LPU, Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal says, "Such prestigious rankings encourage us to keep on working hard unflinchingly. On seeing LPU top ranked in the country, I feel extremely proud of both my students and staff members. This high-status ranking is with us because cutting edge work of LPU is in line with the top institutions of the world." Mr Mittal added: "However, such honours from high platforms make us more responsible for betterment, and we are determined to bring Indian education system at par with the best systems prevalent in the world. With this ranking, we have once again become firm to get India's name included among top 200 universities of the world through diverse endeavours undertaken at LPU."
In fact, LPU is dedicated to research implementations, placements of students in top-notch companies along with flexibility and dynamicity in the curriculum. This session, LPU's placement record has been illustrious consecutively for the last three years in the North India. The signature highlight of the placement record is that Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTS) alone has taken 1900 students in the last three years. LPU students are having their presence felt in almost all the top cities of the world, including California, Vancouver, Sidney, London and more, and they are working in top 10 corporate of the world including Google, Apple, Microsoft at salary packages of more than Rs. One Crore. Companies like Amazon, Hindustan Uni-Lever, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini and more have expressed great appreciation for the human-resource that LPU has created and provided to the industry. In addition, 51 companies that recruit from IITs also recruit the talent at LPU, which is a great achievement for a university. With such prime endeavours over the couple of years, LPU has been moving ahead of other institutes in a big way.
