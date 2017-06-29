AveryHess Realtors® in Washington Business Journal's Top 20 List of Residential Real Estate

Contact

BlueFusion CDM

Eileen Bramlet

***@bluefusioncreative.com BlueFusion CDMEileen Bramlet

End

-- AveryHess, Realtors® was featured inTop 20 List of residential real estate companies. The list is compiled annually and is ranked by metro area sales volume.Says Scott Avery, President of AveryHess, Realtors®, "We're thrilled to have received such a distinction and I'm proud of the passion and hard work our agents exhibit day in and day out." Out of the hundreds of real estate brokerages in the DC metro area, AveryHess is currently listed at number nineteen. Also, of the fourteen companies who listed their most expensive home sold in 2016, AveryHess ranks eleventh with the sale of a $2.43 million property last October in McLean."This is turning out to be a banner year for us," says Avery, "last year we opened a new office in Spotsylvania, rebranded, launched our new website, and have won nine awards for our rebranding and new website since December. We're on a roll and don't plan on stopping anytime soon."is the leading source for business news and data for the Washington, D.C. region. Data for the Top 20 List was compiled for the June 2, 2017 edition by Carolyn M. Proctor and can be contacted at 703.258.0826, on Twitter at @WBJBookofLists, or by email at cmproctor@bizjournals.com.Founded in 1992, AveryHess, Realtors® is an independent real estate brokerage that operates in eight offices serving Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia. With more than 180 agents, the company is committed to providing the best service, market knowledge, technology and support to its clients™.