GET's Dain Schult, Announces Initial Development of GN3 – Real News, Not Fake News
GET CEO, Dain L. Schult, remarked, "There was a time when reporting the news meant just that – reporting the news. These days everything either is spun to the left or to the right. Opinions and deliberate falsehoods masquerading as 'news' are covered instead. The truth and the public are the big losers with that approach.
"It's well past time to go back to reporting instead of bloviating and actually inform listeners of what is happening without colorization or spin. The service's slogan says it all – REAL NEWS, NOT FAKE NEWS.
"The Internet is overrun with blogs and alleged news services and sources that really are only fronts for either left or right side opinions masquerading as 'news."
"Many journalists and news networks seem to think it's their divine right to determine what is news and then how that news is allegedly presented. With GN3 what is good for the goose will also be good for the gander. There will be no axes to grind and the service isn't trying to prove a point or influence listeners or voters. It's just a refreshing new way to do what used to be standard operating procedure for journalism in this country – a lost art or so it would seem these days.
"When the initial research and development is complete, GN3 will be available for daily use by GET stations (both Terrestrial and Internet) and can also be syndicated domestically and internationally."
For more information about GN3 you can contact Dain L. Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.
http://www.getglobalentertainmenttechnology.com
http://www.dainschult.com
