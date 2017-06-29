News By Tag
"No Man's Land" nails Short Film Crowdfunding
The community has raised $6,766 on Indiegogo ( http://bit.ly/
The project marks the third short from the 25 year-old filmmakers, having had previous shorts achieve mild national and international film festival success, including Holly Shorts, New Filmmakers L.A. and the Auckland International Film Festival. No Man's Land is a far more ambitious project utilizing the barron and deteriorated locations of NSW, larger in crew and capturing the interest of Hacksaw Ridge talent Damien Tomlinson. It aims for the academy qualifying festival circuit later this year. Production begins August 7.
Harrison & Sam grew up together from the age of five, sharing an equally undying love of all things cinema. Together they operate under the pseudonym 'kidsofbill' directing commercial content, fashion films, music videos, short films, photoshoots and more. As the ceiling grows for these young cinephiles, they aim to test their directorial boundaries, showing audiences their brand of emotive, dark and stylized filmmaking as well as creating a lasting impact on people's lives through their art.
