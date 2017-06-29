"No Man's Land" nails Short Film Crowdfunding

Logo

Harrison Friend

Harrison Friend

-- Australian filmmaking duo 'kidsofbill' have launched a simple and unique crowdfunding campaign for their short film 'No Man's Land'. The film centers around a lone survivor, travelling the harsh landscapes of the apocalypse, when he discovers an injured man and his pregnant wife. Will he come to their aid or strip them dry and be on his way? The choices in life are what define you.The community has raised $6,766 on Indiegogo ( http://bit.ly/nml-short ) in just 1 day, 97% of our goal. Trending on the IndieGoGo website, this feet is a huge achievement for Australian short film funding and a great example to follow for fellow filmmakers.The project marks the third short from the 25 year-old filmmakers, having had previous shorts achieve mild national and international film festival success, including Holly Shorts, New Filmmakers L.A. and the Auckland International Film Festival. No Man's Land is a far more ambitious project utilizing the barron and deteriorated locations of NSW, larger in crew and capturing the interest of Hacksaw Ridge talent Damien Tomlinson. It aims for the academy qualifying festival circuit later this year. Production begins August 7.****Harrison & Sam grew up together from the age of five, sharing an equally undying love of all things cinema. Together they operate under the pseudonym 'kidsofbill' directing commercial content, fashion films, music videos, short films, photoshoots and more. As the ceiling grows for these young cinephiles, they aim to test their directorial boundaries, showing audiences their brand of emotive, dark and stylized filmmaking as well as creating a lasting impact on people's lives through their art.