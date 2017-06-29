Thhe Buchan Group wins prestigious architectural award

The Buchan Group's design for Launceston Airport Terminal has won the Commercial Award in the 2017 Australian Institute of Architects Awards (Tasmanian Chapter).

Launceston Airport

Contact

Nerida Hodge

***@buchan.com.au Nerida Hodge

End

-- The annual Tasmanian Architecture Awards recognise the finest accomplishments of Tasmanian architects. The Commercial Award honours the project judged to showcase excellence in design in the commercial sector.Commenting on the win, project director and head of design at The Buchan Group,, said it was gratifying for the Buchan Group to be recognised for the quality of their design."The team is excited and honoured to receive this significant award as it highlights our commitment and proven track record in transforming commercial and retail environments."It is a very modest project and the design philosophy is simple – moving the terminal closer to the runway so that the public can feel the excitement of air travel. The floor-to-ceiling glass façade creates a big picture window to view the planes take-off and land, surrounded by the striking mountain ranges beyond."Our design merges the natural environment with modern retail principles to create a space where every nuance and aesthetic subtlety employed in the design is informed by its deep connection with the landscape and regionto improve the visitor experience."The jury described the space as celebrating "the typically informal personal welcome that Launceston is proud of."Named award winners progress to the National Architecture Awards to be announced in Canberra on Thursday 2 November.