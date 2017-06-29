News By Tag
Pixel Soldiers: Saratoga 1777 Released for Android!
Is That A Revolution In Your Pocket Or Are You Just Happy To See Me?
Pixel Soldiers: Saratoga 1777, while small in size, is a full featured wargame. Boasting two campaigns (one Rebel, one Redcoat) against the cunning AI and a sandbox mode that allows one or two players to draft their own armies and battle it out on a variety of maps and victory conditions, Pixel Soldiers: Saratoga 1777 provides players with hours upon hours of conflict goodness.
Scenarios range in size from minor skirmishes to massive battles, all rendered in a colorful retro-pixel display that hearkens back to the good old days of PC wargaming, a time in which digital wargaming was as common as detergent box sized SPI games. Ambient battlefield sounds, smoking ruins, and the tiny shattered remnants of pixel troops bring the American Revolution to life. As a game meant to be played on the go Jolly Pixel made sure that the save system was appropriate, along with easy to use, streamlined controls.
As always, while highly accessible to newcomers there is enough depth to satisfy the Old Guard. Gameplay includes everything you would expect from a tactical/operational wargame such as:
· Varied troop types such as British Guard Infantry, German Mercenaries, Indians, and Continental Regular Infantrymen are just some of the forces the player will command. Each troop type brings their own strengths and weaknesses to the table, with the victorious general being the general that makes the best use of their troops' abilities.
· Morale plays a crucial role, with various states of morale affecting troops. Line of sight, the importance of terrain, charges, forts, and warships that are able to provide supporting fire…all are elements of Pixel Soldiers: Saratoga 1777.
· For the first time in the Pixel Soldiers series, leadership points! Representing command and control, each side gets a limited number of leadership points that can be used to rally troops or provide individual units with combat boosts.
Kris Errington, lead designer/coder at Jolly Pixel, had this to say on the release of Pixel Soldiers: Saratoga 1777:
"When I was a young boy I made games using plastic soldiers and cut-out cereal packets. One of those games was the Saratoga campaign. If I knew then that I would go on to turn them into computer games for people all around the world to play, I would have been ecstatic!"
So let's make the little version of Kris ecstatic and enjoy true wargaming goodness on your Android phone today! Pixel Soldiers: Saratoga 1777 is available for immediate download from the Google Play store for the steal of $2.49 (USD, regional pricing applies for other areas of the world)!
While there be sure to grab the entire Pixel Soldiers line of games for your Android. The line includes Waterloo (Napoleonic)
For more information please contact Jolly Pixel (www.jollypixel.com) at jollypixelgames [at] gmail.com
About Jolly Pixel
Based in Dover, Kent, United Kingdom, Jolly Pixel began life in February 2015 with the release of Bunny Blast. Bunny Blast was not a wargame, but rather a free, retro arcade game designed to get a feel of how the market worked. Armed with that knowledge Jolly Pixel then dove into their true calling, wargames, storming the Android world with their first Pixel Soldiers game Waterloo. From there history was made and the wargaming world is better for it.
