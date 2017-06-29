News By Tag
* Pki
* 2fa
* Germany
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Versasec Announces Partnership with Softshell in Europe
Value-added Distributor Focuses on Cybersecurity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland
"Our partner eco-system consists of first-rate resellers and service providers that continuously demand the best and most innovative technology so they can offer only the best product quality to their customers," said Gerald Hahn, CEO of Softshell. "With Versasec's dominance in the smart card management space and the very positive reception Versasec's products receive from end users, we are very confident that adding Versasec's solutions to our product line adds excellent value to our portfolio."
In addition to its Munich headquarters, Softshell has offices in Cologne, Vienna and London.
"Softshell has an excellent reputation in the community, thanks to its highly knowledgeable staff and strong expertise in cybersecurity solutions," said Joakim Thorén, CEO of Versasec. "We are delighted that Softshell's teams will help us meet the global need for our state-of-the-
Versasec's solutions are affordable and easy to integrate, so organizations of all sizes can implement elevated levels of security. Versasec offers first-class support, maintenance, and training. Versasec's products and services are available worldwide through its extensive partner network and through the Versasec website: https://versasec.com
About Softshell
Softshell was founded in 2010 by Gerald Hahn. Hahn was motivated to build a cybersecurity value-added distributor that acts as an advocate for resellers while staying on top of the latest and greatest security solutions. The difference between Softshell and other VADs in DACH are the sales and marketing productivity services, and Softshell's willingness to hunt for business. There are 120 sales and marketing professionals in the Softshell group, with locations in London, Vienna, Cologne and headquarters in Munich.
About Versasec
Versasec is a leading IT solutions provider in the identity and access management space with focus on easy deployment of smart cards with innovative smart card management systems. Our customers are organizations that demand high security and ease of use. Our state of the art solutions enable our customers to securely authenticate, issue and manage user credentials, such as smart cards, more cost efficiently than other solutions on the market.
Our mission is to provide solutions that are affordable and easy to integrate, thus allowing organizations of all sizes to implement high levels of security. We also offer first class support, maintenance, and training. Our customers include: HSBC, Tieto, Raiffeisenbank, Hornbach, Daimler, Alstom, European Commission, Qualcomm, eBay, Saudi Aramco, IMF, L'Oreal and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Versasec has offices in Stockholm, New York, Redwood City, Dubai, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
Our products and services can be bought and delivered worldwide by use of an extensive partner network and through the Versasec web site: https://versasec.com
Contact
Versasec
***@rainierco.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse