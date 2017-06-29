 
News By Tag
* Pki
* 2fa
* Germany
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029


Versasec Announces Partnership with Softshell in Europe

Value-added Distributor Focuses on Cybersecurity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland
 
 
Versasec Announces Partnership with Softshell
Versasec Announces Partnership with Softshell
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Pki
2fa
Germany

Industry:
Computers

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Partnerships

NEW YORK - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Versasec, the leader in smart card management systems, today announced it has inked a partnership with Softshell, a leading value-added distributor of cybersecurity solutions. Under terms of the partnership, Munich-based Softshell will market Versasec products to resellers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

"Our partner eco-system consists of first-rate resellers and service providers that continuously demand the best and most innovative technology so they can offer only the best product quality to their customers," said Gerald Hahn, CEO of Softshell. "With Versasec's dominance in the smart card management space and the very positive reception Versasec's products receive from end users, we are very confident that adding Versasec's solutions to our product line adds excellent value to our portfolio."

In addition to its Munich headquarters, Softshell has offices in Cologne, Vienna and London.

"Softshell has an excellent reputation in the community, thanks to its highly knowledgeable staff and strong expertise in cybersecurity solutions," said Joakim Thorén, CEO of Versasec. "We are delighted that Softshell's teams will help us meet the global need for our state-of-the-art solutions for secure smart card authentication, issuance and management."

Versasec's solutions are affordable and easy to integrate, so organizations of all sizes can implement elevated levels of security. Versasec offers first-class support, maintenance, and training. Versasec's products and services are available worldwide through its extensive partner network and through the Versasec website: https://versasec.com

About Softshell
Softshell was founded in 2010 by Gerald Hahn. Hahn was motivated to build a cybersecurity value-added distributor that acts as an advocate for resellers while staying on top of the latest and greatest security solutions. The difference between Softshell and other VADs in DACH are the sales and marketing productivity services, and Softshell's willingness to hunt for business. There are 120 sales and marketing professionals in the Softshell group, with locations in London, Vienna, Cologne and headquarters in Munich.

About Versasec
Versasec is a leading IT solutions provider in the identity and access management space with focus on easy deployment of smart cards with innovative smart card management systems. Our customers are organizations that demand high security and ease of use. Our state of the art solutions enable our customers to securely authenticate, issue and manage user credentials, such as smart cards, more cost efficiently than other solutions on the market.

Our mission is to provide solutions that are affordable and easy to integrate, thus allowing organizations of all sizes to implement high levels of security. We also offer first class support, maintenance, and training. Our customers include: HSBC, Tieto, Raiffeisenbank, Hornbach, Daimler, Alstom, European Commission, Qualcomm, eBay, Saudi Aramco, IMF, L'Oreal and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Versasec has offices in Stockholm, New York, Redwood City, Dubai, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

Our products and services can be bought and delivered worldwide by use of an extensive partner network and through the Versasec web site: https://versasec.com

Contact
Versasec
***@rainierco.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rainierco.com
Tags:Pki, 2fa, Germany
Industry:Computers
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Versasec PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share