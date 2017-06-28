Win $130 BCBG Sunglasses at Linden Optometry P.C.'s Trunk Show this Saturday!
There is no charge for admission to Saturday's Trunk Show, and attendees are welcome to try on all of the latest Sunglasses from BCBG. Fashion Consultants will be offering complimentary eyewear fashion advice.
Guests are invited to drop their names into a basket for the drawing, which will be held at 4:00 PM. The winner will take home one pair of BCBG Sunglasses, a retail value up to $130, including non-prescription sunglass lenses. No purchase is necessary. Winner need not be present, but you must enter in person.
Free Refreshments will be served! The event takes place at Linden Optometry, P.C., 477 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena 91101. Phone 626-796-1191. Free parking behind the building.
What defines BCBG Eyewear?
BCBG is taking the world by storm. With critically acclaimed collections, a loyal following of Hollywood's top celebrities and a strong worldwide presence, this fashion powerhouse has evolved into one of the hottest names in the fashion industry today.
BCBG's mission is TO INSPIRE WOMEN TO BE INSPIRATIONAL;
Founded in 1989, premier fashion brand BCBG blends European sophistication with American spirit, defining a fashion-forward collection for women with a dynamic, eclectic sense of style. BCBG is named for the French phrase "Bon Chic, Bon Genre," a Parisian slang meaning "good style, good attitude."
Contact
Addison Velasco - Linden Optometry A P.C.
477 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena 91101
6267961191
***@earthlink.net
