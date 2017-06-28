 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
June 2017
302928


Win $130 BCBG Sunglasses at Linden Optometry P.C.'s Trunk Show this Saturday!

 
1 2 3
BCBG Model 2
BCBG Model 2
PASADENA, Calif. - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- A BCBG Trunk Show, including a drawing for a $130 pair of BCBG Sunglasses, will be held at Linden Optometry, P.C. on Saturday, July 8, 2017 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

There is no charge for admission to Saturday's Trunk Show, and attendees are welcome to try on all of the latest Sunglasses from BCBG. Fashion Consultants will be offering complimentary eyewear fashion advice.

Guests are invited to drop their names into a basket for the drawing, which will be held at 4:00 PM. The winner will take home one pair of BCBG Sunglasses, a retail value up to $130, including non-prescription sunglass lenses. No purchase is necessary. Winner need not be present, but you must enter in person.

Free Refreshments will be served! The event takes place at Linden Optometry, P.C., 477 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena 91101. Phone 626-796-1191. Free parking behind the building.

What defines BCBG Eyewear?

BCBG is taking the world by storm. With critically acclaimed collections, a loyal following of Hollywood's top celebrities and a strong worldwide presence, this fashion powerhouse has evolved into one of the hottest names in the fashion industry today.

BCBG's mission is TO INSPIRE WOMEN TO BE INSPIRATIONAL; to feel beautiful, confident and empowered.

Founded in 1989, premier fashion brand BCBG blends European sophistication with American spirit, defining a fashion-forward collection for women with a dynamic, eclectic sense of style.  BCBG is named for the French phrase "Bon Chic, Bon Genre," a Parisian slang meaning "good style, good attitude."

Contact
Addison Velasco - Linden Optometry A P.C.
477 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena 91101
6267961191
***@earthlink.net

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12650249/1
https://www.prlog.org/12650249/2
https://www.prlog.org/12650249/3
End
Source:Linden Optometry P.C.
Email:***@earthlink.net Email Verified
Tags:Bcbg, Drawing, Giveaway, Linden Optometry, Sunglasses, Optical, Optometrist, Linden Optometry a PC
Industry:Fashion, Health, Shopping
Location:Pasadena - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Linden Optometry, a P.C. News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share