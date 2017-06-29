 
New Marketing Advisor Service Now Available For Senior Care Providers

Designed specifically for senior care professionals who prefer to have an experienced professional to discuss their marketing strategy, issues and problems with.
 
 
The use of video calls helps us communicate better and build trust.
The use of video calls helps us communicate better and build trust.
 
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Many owners, marketing directors and staff members responsible for increasing move-ins in assisted living and senior living facilities have no one to discuss their marketing strategy, issues and problems with.  They have all the responsibility of full occupancy yet lack someone to share ideas, hash over strategies, provide experienced feedback or even play devil's advocate.

Marketing With Care has developed the "Marketing Advisor Program" just for these individuals who are working more or less solo.  They team up with senior care clients to:

• Advise & mentor.
• Act as a sounding board.
• Share knowledge & experience.
• Be a confidant.
• Look ahead & plan.
• Review and keep accountable.
• Can even add content & support services.

"Experienced marketing professionals still need to bounce ideas off others, and to hear themselves present and defend their own strategy and plans" said Steve Schmidt, President of Marketing With Care.  "And I have found that many staff members responsible for attracting move-ins started as senior care providers and are still developing marketing and selling skills.  The Advisor Program is doubly valuable for them."

Another big benefit of the program is additional focus.  Often in the senior care industry, the challenges of providing superior care constantly pull providers away from marketing.  Thoughts get interrupted, ideas are forgotten.  With the Advisor program, there will be a running list of thoughts and ideas, strategies will be discussed, plans will be created and deadlines will be established.

This new program is being introduced at only $195/month.  For more details, go to:  http://www.marketingwithcare.com/public/Senior-Care-Marke...

Or give them a call today at: (888) 213-5026.

Steve Schmidt - President
***@marketingwithcare.com
