New Marketing Advisor Service Now Available For Senior Care Providers
Designed specifically for senior care professionals who prefer to have an experienced professional to discuss their marketing strategy, issues and problems with.
Marketing With Care has developed the "Marketing Advisor Program" just for these individuals who are working more or less solo. They team up with senior care clients to:
• Advise & mentor.
• Act as a sounding board.
• Share knowledge & experience.
• Be a confidant.
• Look ahead & plan.
• Review and keep accountable.
• Can even add content & support services.
"Experienced marketing professionals still need to bounce ideas off others, and to hear themselves present and defend their own strategy and plans" said Steve Schmidt, President of Marketing With Care. "And I have found that many staff members responsible for attracting move-ins started as senior care providers and are still developing marketing and selling skills. The Advisor Program is doubly valuable for them."
Another big benefit of the program is additional focus. Often in the senior care industry, the challenges of providing superior care constantly pull providers away from marketing. Thoughts get interrupted, ideas are forgotten. With the Advisor program, there will be a running list of thoughts and ideas, strategies will be discussed, plans will be created and deadlines will be established.
This new program is being introduced at only $195/month. For more details, go to: http://www.marketingwithcare.com/
Or give them a call today at: (888) 213-5026.
Contact
Steve Schmidt - President
***@marketingwithcare.com
