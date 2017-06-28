Sidney Evans is now an official member of the Forbes Coaches Council

Forbes Coaches Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Leading Business and Career Coaches.

250x250 F - White Gradient@1x-FCC

Contact

3054570230

***@brandvisionglobal.com 3054570230

End

-- Sidney Evans of Brand Vision Global (Brand Consultancy and Advisory), has been accepted into the Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches.Sidney Evans joins other Forbes Coaches Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support."The Forbes Coaches Council feels like a new family. I am honored and humbled to be accepted into such an elite group. It will definitely increase my global presence."Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Sidney Evans into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."Sidney Evans is a leading international expert in branding and communications with numerous articles to his credit.Sidney is a pragmatic strategist and expert communicator. He is obsessed with helping brands and people develop clear messaging as well as implementing sound strategy.Sidney is a senior columnist and moderator of the C-Suite for Branding Magazine. Globally focused, Sidney was fortunate to help mentor young entrepreneurs in Sweden for "Start-Up Stockholm Weekend" powered by Google for entrepreneurs. Sidney was also a featured speaker for the online "Personal Branding Day" conference broadcast online from Poland.For press inquiries please contact:info@brandvisionglobal.com or brandingnyc1@gmail.com