Pony 4 Precious Offers Free Scholarship

 
 
Pony 4 Precious 1
Pony 4 Precious 1
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- This is an annual scholarship program Pony 4 Precious offers to any student. To apply each student must fill out the application and do a project for Pony 4 Precious.

Students are required to post a YouTube video or publish a press release in a local newspaper, blog or online journal about Pony 4 Precious.  Those making a YouTube video, review the contest on the Pony 4 Precious website in accordance with the rules, requirements, and deadlines. Those doing a press release must submit their article as well as proof of being published. (URL or copy of printed paper). These must be submitted with your application.

The board of directors for Pony 4 precious will review all submissions and rank them based on content, style, format, and audience reached. Pony 4 Precious will have the right to use this YouTube video link or press release to post on our website. Students may refer to data, information, and publications provided on the Pony 4 Precious website.

Scholarships awarded will be granted based on a number of donations we had in the prior year. The award amount and number of scholarships is the decision of the board of the directors. You must send in an application and the YouTube video or press release together to be qualified for a chance to win a scholarship. The scholarship is all about having fun with Pony 4 Precious and will be awarded in late 2017. Not only will you be applying for a chance at the scholarship, will be helping bring awareness to this new charity for children. Spread the word all across the country Scholarships will be awarded June 15, 2018. For more information go to pony 4 precious website at  http://www.example.com/www.pony4precious.org

Mike Eastwood
***@gmail.com
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Scholarship, Education, Contest
Industry:Education
Buckeye - Arizona - United States
