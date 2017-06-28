Acclaimed Artist Pays Tribute to Leonard Cohen and Other Musical Icons in Montreal
(June 9, 2017 July 9th) BBAM! Gallery, 3255 Rue St. Jacques, Montreal, Quebec)
Artist James Picard life is about creativity, art and music. He has spent time with some of the biggest names in the music industry and captured their energy in powerful portraits in pencil.
His time spent with Leonard Cohen had both artists bonding over their love of art, music and a deep connection with the darkness of humanity.
"Leonard Cohen was, and still is, one of the most fascinating and enigmatic artists of our time. He was a Renaissance man who crossed the elusive artistic borders with the ease and grace of a soaring bird." says Picard. "I am honoured and humbled to create portraits of so many visionary artists."
To become great, you must have a vision, courage and tenacity.
Master artist James Picard embodies all three in this defining chapter of his illustrious career. After exhibiting worldwide in a career that spans close to four decades, his new series "Musical Legends and Icons" takes up close to some of the legends of 21st century music.
Leonard Cohen, Freddie Mercury, Chrissie Hynde, Frank Zappa, Buddy Holly and Gord Downie to name just a few. Picard captures an essence of who these performers are and were and many he brings to life from memories and conversations he has had the privilege of having with his subjects.
About James Picard: Picard has exhibited extensively in over 150 art shows throughout North America and Europe. His work has been exhibited next to Picasso, Matisse, Miro, and Warhol. Harold Town stated that Picard's talent is "rare in the art world." When Picard is not painting, he is teaching others how to paint. He has received countless awards and accolades for his work and contributions to communities throughout North America. He has been commended for his extensive work with both hospitalized and inner city kids.
