NeWavEra's latest album "In Living Color" available now
Collective members Timothy Na$ir and Swank the God produced the tracks on the album. Additional producing credit goes to solo artists Mac Bassick and Chris Calor. Clever lyrics and an incessant lyrical flow unite the tracks on the album and let listeners know NeWavEra has something important to say. Even the album cover art has a message, featuring the members of the band in defiant poses. "In Living Color" is available on all major platforms including Apple (https://itunes.apple.com/
A music video for the track "Yea (iCarly)" - one of the project's lead singles is available on the collective's YouTube Channel at https://t.co/
The formation of NeWavEra has afforded many of the members to launch their own solo projects. SwankTheGod, James Green, Timothy Nasir and Najee Stokes have all produced and released their own music, which can be heard on NuWavEra's many streaming platforms. "In Living Color" is just the beginning for this diverse group of creatives. New projects are currently in the works.
About NeWavEra
NeWavEra is an 8 member Rap/Hip-Hop collective from Savannah, GA. The group consists of a wide variety of artists including Rappers, Producers, a DJ, A Photographer, Graphic Designers, and an Engineer. Their debut project, "In Living Color" was released in 2016. Four NeWavEra members have gone on to release solo projects, SwankTheGod, James Green, Timothy Nasir and Najee Stokes. NeWavEra's complete catalog is available for listening on all major music streaming platforms including Apple, Tidal, Spotify, Pandora, Soundcloud and Spinrilla.
