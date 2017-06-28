 
News By Tag
* NeWavEra
* In Living Color
* Rap/HipHop Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
June 2017
302928


NeWavEra's latest album "In Living Color" available now

 
 
NeWavEra - "In Living Color"
NeWavEra - "In Living Color"
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
NeWavEra
In Living Color
Rap/HipHop Music

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- NeWavEra is a rap and hip hop collective featuring eight multi-talented artists, Najee Stokes, Timothy Nasir, James Green, SwankTheGod, Kill$am, James Allen and O-Dog, who are changing the face of music. Their latest album, "In Living Color" features thirteen flawlessly produced tracks, full of slick hooks and fresh beats.

Collective members Timothy Na$ir and Swank the God produced the tracks on the album. Additional producing credit goes to solo artists Mac Bassick and Chris Calor. Clever lyrics and an incessant lyrical flow unite the tracks on the album and let listeners know NeWavEra has something important to say. Even the album cover art has a message, featuring the members of the band in defiant poses. "In Living Color" is available on all major platforms including Apple (https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/in-living-color/id1139939317), Tidal, Spotify, Pandora, Soundcloud (https://soundcloud.com/newaveraa/sets/in-living-color) and Spinrilla (https://www.spinrilla.com/mixtapes/newavera-in-living-color).

A music video for the track "Yea (iCarly)" - one of the project's lead singles is available on the collective's YouTube Channel at https://t.co/ok1n6amzVY. NeWavEra members Najee Stokes and Timothy Na$ir, who produced the track, deliver their hard hitting words lighting fast.

The formation of NeWavEra has afforded many of the members to launch their own solo projects. SwankTheGod, James Green, Timothy Nasir and Najee Stokes have all produced and released their own music, which can be heard on NuWavEra's many streaming platforms. "In Living Color" is just the beginning for this diverse group of creatives. New projects are currently in the works.


About NeWavEra

NeWavEra is an 8 member Rap/Hip-Hop collective from Savannah, GA. The group consists of a wide variety of artists including Rappers, Producers, a DJ, A Photographer, Graphic Designers, and an Engineer. Their debut project, "In Living Color" was released in 2016. Four NeWavEra members have gone on to release solo projects, SwankTheGod, James Green, Timothy Nasir and Najee Stokes. NeWavEra's complete catalog is available for listening on all major music streaming platforms including Apple, Tidal, Spotify, Pandora, Soundcloud and Spinrilla.

Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@amworldgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:NeWavEra, In Living Color, Rap/HipHop Music
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AMW Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share