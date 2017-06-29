The Next Women's Health Uprising: 1 in 2 Women Experience Pelvic Organ Prolapse
The subliminal message women receive from early childhood on is they should not look at, talk about, or acknowledge their vagina. Pelvic Organ Prolapse: The Silent Epidemic 3rd Edition shines a light on a common but little discussed condition that is estimated to impact up to 50% of women.
While childbirth and menopause are the leading causes of pelvic organ prolapse, multiple additional lifestyle, behavioral, and comorbid health concerns such as heavy lifting, popular fitness activities such as jogging or running, chronic constipation, neuromuscular diseases, and hysterectomy, compound risk.
Sherrie Palm's book Pelvic Organ Prolapse:The Silent Epidemic 3rd Ed will generate a much needed dialog to springboard POP awareness. Shrouded in silence despite nearly 4000 years on medical record, the voices of women experiencing POP are getting louder and stronger. Pelvic organ prolapse awareness will generate the next significant shift in women's health directives.
"For a female health condition to be shrouded in silence because of embarrassment at this point in history, after all we have achieved as women, is unacceptable."
~Sherrie Palm, APOPS Founder/Executive Director
Physician Voice:
"Sherrie's willingness to give of herself to assist her sisters in the management of this condition is exemplary of her commitment and concern for women who experience POP. "
~Foreword by Roger Dmochowski, MD, MMHC, FACS
"This book is a must read for every woman who is concerned about pelvic organ prolapse!"
~Lennox Hoyte, MD, MSEECS
Author: A Patient Guide to Prolapse Repair
"Sherrie Palm's tireless work as a patient advocate, and as an author of "Pelvic Organ Prolapse: The Silent Epidemic", continues to play a key role in this transformation of women's healthcare."
~Roger Goldberg, MD, MPH
Author: Ever Since I Had My Baby
"A staunch champion of women's pelvic health, Sherrie continues her advocacy with great strides forward with respect to awareness, guidance and support, accelerating the pelvic organ prolapse movement."
~Andrew Siegel, MD
Author: The Kegel Fix: Recharging Female Pelvic, Sexual and Urinary Health
Association for Pelvic Organ Prolapse Support (APOPS) is a US based 501(c)(3) nonprofit advocacy agency with global arms, founded in September 2010 to generate awareness of pelvic organ prolapse, to provide support and guidance to women navigating the physical, emotional, social, sexual, fitness, and employment quality of life impact of POP, and to bridge patients, healthcare, research, academia, industry, and policy makers for the betterment of POP understanding and treatment evolution.
Sherrie Palm's book Pelvic Organ Prolapse: The Silent Epidemic, is a valuable tool for women navigating pelvic organ prolapse, providing a guidance and support bridge between patient and practitioner.
Book endorsements, Table of Contents, Foreword, and Introduction can be viewed at:
