The Next Women's Health Uprising: 1 in 2 Women Experience Pelvic Organ Prolapse

The subliminal message women receive from early childhood on is they should not look at, talk about, or acknowledge their vagina. Pelvic Organ Prolapse: The Silent Epidemic 3rd Edition shines a light on a common but little discussed condition that is estimated to impact up to 50% of women.

-- Women typically have never heard of pelvic organ prolapse (POP) prior to the fateful examination which indicates they are experiencing the condition. Discovery upon diagnosis is unfortunately the end-result of months, sometimes years, with no clue what is causing painful, awkward, or embarrassing symptoms such as incontinence, constipation, vaginal or rectal pressure, vaginal tissue bulge, or painful intimacy. Physically incapacitating to varying degrees based on type(s) and grade of severity, POP makes a mess out of nearly every aspect of women's lives.While childbirth and menopause are the leading causes of pelvic organ prolapse, multiple additional lifestyle, behavioral, and comorbid health concerns such as heavy lifting, popular fitness activities such as jogging or running, chronic constipation, neuromuscular diseases, and hysterectomy, compound risk.Sherrie Palm's book3rd Ed will generate a much needed dialog to springboard POP awareness. Shrouded in silence despite nearly 4000 years on medical record, the voices of women experiencing POP are getting louder and stronger. Pelvic organ prolapse awareness will generate the next significant shift in women's health directives.~Sherrie Palm, APOPS Founder/Executive Director~Foreword by Roger Dmochowski, MD, MMHC, FACS~Lennox Hoyte, MD, MSEECSAuthor: A Patient Guide to Prolapse Repair~Roger Goldberg, MD, MPHAuthor: Ever Since I Had My Baby~Andrew Siegel, MDAuthor: The Kegel Fix: Recharging Female Pelvic, Sexual and Urinary HealthAssociation for Pelvic Organ Prolapse Support (APOPS) is a US based 501(c)(3) nonprofit advocacy agency with global arms, founded in September 2010 to generate awareness of pelvic organ prolapse, to provide support and guidance to women navigating the physical, emotional, social, sexual, fitness, and employment quality of life impact of POP, and to bridge patients, healthcare, research, academia, industry, and policy makers for the betterment of POP understanding and treatment evolution.Sherrie Palm's bookis a valuable tool for women navigating pelvic organ prolapse, providing a guidance and support bridge between patient and practitioner.Book endorsements, Table of Contents, Foreword, and Introduction can be viewed at:ISBN# 978-0-9855356-3-6