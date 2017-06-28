Ethocle Reports has published its latest Market Research Report on Asia-Pacific Mobile Devices Market Analytics to 2020. This report offers a concise breakdown of Asia-Pacific's Mobile Handset market operating environment, with forecasts to 2020.

--SummaryPyramid Research report "Asia-Pacific Mobile Devices Market Analytics to 2020: Mobile Handset Sales by Category, Type of Customer, Price, Vendor, Features, Smartphones, OS, Technology and Generation" built using extensive market research carried out in telecommunication market of Asia-Pacific. The report provides a top-level overview of Mobile Devices / Handset sales volumes and value at various segment levels from 2011 through 2020.Apart from providing sales value and volume, the report also provides insights in to Asia-Pacific's demographic and economic data at country level. This helps in establishing a framework to better formulate the Mobile services market forecasts. Information such as population, nominal GDP, consumer price inflation and currency exchange rates are included to ascertain market sophistication, current and projected demand, and future opportunities.- Mobile Handset Sales Volumes split by: Type of Customer (New or Replacement), Category, Price Band, Vendor, Features, Operating System (OS) and by Technology and Generation.- Mobile Handset Sales Value analytics by. Average Selling Price (ASP) and Overall Market revenue- Overall Mobile Subscription PenetrationCountries covered in this report include: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and VietnamSynopsis"Asia-Pacific Mobile Devices Market Analytics to 2020: Mobile Handset Sales by Category, Type of Customer, Price, Vendor, Features, Smartphones, OS, Technology and Generation" is a comprehensive research report outlaying Mobile Handset sales in Asia-Pacific with broken down volume analytics for Sales by Customer type, Sale by Category, Price Band, Vendor, Features, Operating System (OS) and by Technology and Generation. The report also provides details related to Average Selling Price (ASP) and overall Mobile Handset Market revenues since 2011 to 2015 and estimates for 2016 to 2020 at country level.Reasons To Buy- Allows you to analyze Mobile Handset / Devices market in Asia-Pacific by way of Sales Volumes and Revenue at Average Selling Price and at overall market level.- Enhances your knowledge on the mobile penetration and future potential of revenue from replacement handset sales.- Allows you to plan future business decisions using the report's forecast figures for the market and Average Selling Price and Band at country level.Table of contents:1 INTRODUCTION1.1 What is this Report About?1.2 Definitions2 REGION Mobile Devices Market Outlook2.1 REGION Demographics, 2011 - 20202.2 REGION Mobile Subscriptions and Penetration, 2011 - 20202.3 REGION Mobile Handset Sales by Quarter, 2011 - 20202.4 REGION Mobile Handset Sales by Type of Customer, 2011 - 20202.5 REGION Mobile Handset Sales by Category, 2011 - 20203 COUNTRY Mobile Devices Market Outlook3.1 COUNTRY DEMOGRAPHICS3.2 COUNTRY MOBILE SUBSCRIPTIONS AND PENETRATION3.3 COUNTRY MOBILE HANDSET SALES BY QUARTER3.4 COUNTRY MOBILE HANDSET SALES BY TYPE OF CUSTOMER3.5 COUNTRY MOBILE HANDSET SALES BY CATEGORY4 APPENDIX4.1 About Pyramid Research4.2 Disclaimer