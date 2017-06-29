News By Tag
* Play
* Theater
* Fringe
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
PASSING - A Stage Play -- Premieres at 2017 Capital Fringe Festival - 7/8, 7/9, 7/15, 7/16, 7/19
Passing for white is over, right? Two women reunite, and secrets and suspicion reveal that when passing the truth isn't always black and white. Tickets only $17! Capital Fringe Trinidad Theatre, 1358 Florida Ave. NE, Washington, DC
Playwrights Nileah Bell and Mary Nyingi (Kukui Kikuyu Productions)
This production is presented as a part of the 2017 Capital Fringe Festival (https://www.capitalfringe.org/)
https://www.capitalfringe.org/
https://www.capitalfringe.org/
Passing for white is over, right? Two women reunite, and secrets and suspicion reveal that when passing the truth isn't always black and white. Tickets only $17! Capital Fringe Trinidad Theatre, 1358 Florida Ave. NE, Washington, DC
Media Contact
Kukui Kikuyu Productions
Kathy Dismukes
***@me.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse