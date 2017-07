PASSING - A Stage Play -- Premieres at 2017 Capital Fringe Festival - 7/8, 7/9, 7/15, 7/16, 7/19

Passing for white is over, right? Two women reunite, and secrets and suspicion reveal that when passing the truth isn't always black and white. Tickets only $17! Capital Fringe Trinidad Theatre, 1358 Florida Ave. NE, Washington, DC

-- Adapted, produced, directed, and acted by local people of color, Passing re-energizes the dialogue about colorism. Set in the Harlem Renaissance, the play explores themes of identity, race, and gender that are still evolving today.Playwrights Nileah Bell and Mary Nyingi (Kukui Kikuyu Productions)fell in love with Nella Larsen's powerful novella of the same name during graduate school. Knowing it would translate well to the stage, they set about adapting it, and they are delighted PASSING is premiering on the Fringe Festival's main stage!This production is presented as a part of the 2017 Capital Fringe Festival (https://www.capitalfringe.org/), a program of the Washington, DC non-profit Capital Fringe. Fringe challenges perceptions and serves as a launching pad for local artists. #capfringe17https://www.capitalfringe.org/fringefestival-2017/tickets-passes https://www.capitalfringe.org/ events/1133- passing-a-stage... (https://www.capitalfringe.org/events/1133-passing-a-stage-play)Passing for white is over, right? Two women reunite, and secrets and suspicion reveal that when passing the truth isn't always black and white. Tickets only $17! Capital Fringe Trinidad Theatre, 1358 Florida Ave. NE, Washington, DC