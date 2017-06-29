PASSING - A Stage Play -- Premieres at 2017 Capital Fringe Festival - 7/8, 7/9, 7/15, 7/16, 7/19

Passing for white is over, right? Two women reunite, and secrets and suspicion reveal that when passing the truth isn't always black and white. Tickets only $17! Capital Fringe Trinidad Theatre, 1358 Florida Ave. NE, Washington, DC