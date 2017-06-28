News By Tag
Introducing the Let's All Get Paid From Music Campaign
Independent Artists and Independent Labels now have a resource to help them get on the right track with making money from the Music released on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Spotify. Marketing + Advertising + Promoting = $ales and Streams.
The campaign is designed to make sure the Music is registered, marketed, advertised and promoted to ensure that the Independent Artists and Independent Labels are receiving all the revenue that is due.
Most Independent Artists do not know that money is collected from iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, VEVO, YouTube and many more by ASCAP, SESAC and BMI if the Artist is listed as the Author or Composer.
The new campaign consists of setting up the music to be distributed to over 600 digital stores, registering the ISRC (International Standard Recording Code) and UPC (Universal Product Code) for the music with SoundExchange, Mediabase and Nielsen SoundScan. The campaign will also include music submissions to Music Supervisors for placement in TV, Film and/or Commercials. Additional perks are Blog Posts, iTunes Podcasts to promote Music Releases, Press Releases to reach Music Industry Professionals, a Blog Talk Radio Interview and Music showcased on Mixcloud which also earns revenue for the Independent Artist when music is played.
Interested Independent Artists and Independent Labels learn more information by visiting this click http://revivalmarketingpr.blogspot.com/
Media Contact
Yvonne Wilcox
8328195303
yvonnewilcox@
