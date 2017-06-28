 
Introducing the Let's All Get Paid From Music Campaign

Independent Artists and Independent Labels now have a resource to help them get on the right track with making money from the Music released on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Spotify. Marketing + Advertising + Promoting = $ales and Streams.
 
 
Finally The Let's ALL Get Paid Campaign
HOUSTON - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Let's All Get Paid from Music Campaign, is a campaign that needed to be created because so many steps are missing in between the writing of the lyrics and distributing music to stores like iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Spotify. iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Spotify were mentioned because those are the stores most fans are comfortable with or even know about.

The campaign is designed to make sure the Music is registered, marketed, advertised and promoted to ensure that the Independent Artists and Independent Labels are receiving all the revenue that is due.

Most Independent Artists do not know that money is collected from iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, VEVO, YouTube and many more by ASCAP, SESAC and BMI if the Artist is listed as the Author or Composer.

The new campaign consists of setting up the music to be distributed to over 600 digital stores, registering the ISRC (International Standard Recording Code) and UPC (Universal Product Code) for the music with SoundExchange, Mediabase and Nielsen SoundScan. The campaign will also include music submissions to Music Supervisors for placement in TV, Film and/or Commercials. Additional perks are Blog Posts, iTunes Podcasts to promote Music Releases, Press Releases to reach Music Industry Professionals, a Blog Talk Radio Interview and Music showcased on Mixcloud which also earns revenue for the Independent Artist when music is played.

Interested Independent Artists and Independent Labels learn more information by visiting this click http://revivalmarketingpr.blogspot.com/2017/07/the-lets-a...

Media Contact
Yvonne Wilcox
8328195303
yvonnewilcox@yvonnewilcoxpenname.com
Source:
Email:***@yvonnewilcoxpenname.com Email Verified
Tags:Music Licensing, Music Publishing, Music Distributing
Industry:Music
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
