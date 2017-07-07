News By Tag
Makrokosmos Orchestra in Brooklyn July 7, 2017
Two of Noteworthy Sheet Music's contributing composers to perform with the Makrokosmos Orchestra in Brooklyn, NY
"This (O'Dell's music) is the sound of expanding American art." —James Nichols, All About Jazz
"(Nelson's) writing is complex but emotionally engaging, dense yet clean and resonant … The colors of the orchestra are spellbinding, evocative and powerful." —Donald Elfman, New York City Jazz Record
The band includes an exceptional group of musicians (Peter H. Bloom and Richard Nelson are Noteworthy Sheet Music contributing composers): Christine Correa, voice; Peter H. Bloom flutes; Adam Kolker, tenor saxophone, clarinet; Tim O'Dell, alto and soprano saxophones; Alan Brady, bass clarinet; Marshall Sealy, French horn; John Carlson, trumpet; Jacob Varmus, trumpet, cornet; David Chamberlain, euphonium; Dale Turk, bass trombone; Rick Bassett, keyboards, sound design; Richard Nelson, guitar; Matt Pavolka, bass; Rex Benincasa, percussion; and Rob Garcia, drums.
Friday, July 7, 2017 at 8:15 pm, $10
Makrokosmos Orchestra, Richard Nelson and Tim O'Dell, co-directors
ShapeShifter Lab
18 Whitwell Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Makrokosmos@
Noteworthy Sheet Music, LLC (NSM) is an online sheet music publishing enterprise with a catalog of >150 editions, most of which are unavailable from other sources. NSM specializes in, but is not limited to, sheet music for flute and alto flute. They offer original contemporary works by distinguished American composers, facsimile editions of rare historical scores, and unique transcriptions of pieces from the classical repertoire. Selected NSM publications are offered as professionally-
