Makrokosmos Orchestra in Brooklyn July 7, 2017

Two of Noteworthy Sheet Music's contributing composers to perform with the Makrokosmos Orchestra in Brooklyn, NY

Makrokosmos Orchestra, July 7, 2017

-- The Makrokosmos Orchestra (co-led by Richard Nelson and Tim O'Dell) will be playing at ShapeShifter Lab in Brooklyn, NY, on Friday, July 7. The performance will have a lively offering of original music, including Richard Nelson's piecesand, and Tim O'Dell's, and the premiere of his, featuring vocalist Christine Correa."This (O'Dell's music) is the sound of expanding American art.""(Nelson's) writing is complex but emotionally engaging, dense yet clean and resonant … The colors of the orchestra are spellbinding, evocative and powerfulThe band includes an exceptional group of musicians (Peter H. Bloom and Richard Nelson are Noteworthy Sheet Music contributing composers): Christine Correa, voice; Peter H. Bloom flutes; Adam Kolker, tenor saxophone, clarinet; Tim O'Dell, alto and soprano saxophones; Alan Brady, bass clarinet; Marshall Sealy, French horn; John Carlson, trumpet; Jacob Varmus, trumpet, cornet; David Chamberlain, euphonium; Dale Turk, bass trombone; Rick Bassett, keyboards, sound design; Richard Nelson, guitar; Matt Pavolka, bass; Rex Benincasa, percussion; and Rob Garcia, drums.Friday, July 7, 2017 at 8:15 pm, $10Makrokosmos Orchestra, Richard Nelson and Tim O'Dell, co-directorsShapeShifter Lab18 Whitwell Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11215Makrokosmos@ShapeShifter ( https://www.facebook.com/ events/317443962002042/ is an online sheet music publishing enterprise with a catalog of >150 editions, most of which are unavailable from other sources. NSM specializes in, but is not limited to, sheet music for flute and alto flute. They offer original contemporary works by distinguished American composers, facsimile editions of rare historical scores, and unique transcriptions of pieces from the classical repertoire. Selected NSM publications are offered as professionally-printed hard copy versions, and most of NSM's catalog listings are available as convenient pdf downloads from the NSM website. Visit www.NoteworthySheetMusic.com for additional information about all of NSM editions. New sheet music selections are uploaded often, along with preview pages, contributing composer biographies, useful links, reviews and articles.