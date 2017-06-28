News By Tag
One Call Insurance Staff Pick A Local Charity To Recieve A Generous £20,000 Donation
The One Call Insurance employees are being given the opportunity to enter a local charity of their choice to receive a generous donation of £20,000.
One Call Insurance have a workforce that continuously shows incredible generosity, and over the past four years, they have raised over £90,000 for their chosen charity partners. The staff have been so pro-active with their fundraising, they have managed to raise an additional £20,000 during a time where One Call was not partnered with any beneficiary. The Doncaster based insurance broker are keen for this to help their local community, and know it will make a huge impact on the chosen organisation.
Nik Springthorpe, One Call Insurance Managing Director, commented: "Our faculty have worked so hard to raise this money, that it only seems right that they choose the organisation which receives it ."
Once all the charity submissions have been entered, the One Call board of Directors and Marketing team will decide on five finalists; it will then be up to the staff to vote who receives this fund.
