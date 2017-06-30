Coast Pump Water Technologies Distributes the IrriGreen Genius® Irrigation System to Professional Contractors in Florida
Landscape Contractors and Turf Irrigation Professionals in Florida Can Now Take Advantage of the Innovative Lawn Irrigation Technology that Saves Both Installation Time and Water
"IrriGreen's smart sprinklers install with just one computer-controlled head per zone and no lateral lines. That saves labor. The system waters to the exact shape of the lawn. That saves water," said Matthew Phillips, president, Coast Pump Water Technologies. "Center for Irrigation Technology (CIT) tests show that IrriGreen can match the performance of mechanical sprinkler systems while using much less water."
"Over the course of four decades, Coast Pump has become one of the largest and most respected family-owned distributors in the U.S.," said Gary Klinefelter, founder and chief executive officer, IrriGreen, Inc. "As Coast Pump has grown and diversified, one thing has stayed the same: their commitment to providing superior products backed by their knowledge and experience."
IrriGreen is the first irrigation system to extend smart control from the controller out to computerized, smart sprinkler heads with embedded software. CIT-tested, IrriGreen transforms outdated mechanical irrigation equipment into modern digital technology. IrriGreen's patented software controls the spray position and direction, watering distance, and rotational speed of IrriGreen Genius Sprinklers. Like an inkjet printer spraying ink in controlled patterns on a page, IrriGreen "prints" water in controlled patterns on a lawn. IrriGreen waters so precisely that its streams reach right up to the edge of adjacent hardscapes, such as driveways and curbs, without wasteful over-spraying.
With only one computerized smart sprinkler head per zone, instead of six to nine ordinary rotors, IrriGreen requires less pipe and less wire, fewer valves and fewer fittings, and there are fewer holes to dig. Contractors can install IrriGreen in half to one-third the time.
Coast Pump Water Technologies
Founded in 1976 by Gordon Phillips, today Coast Pump has more than 120 dedicated employees serving customers at 20 locations throughout Florida. True to their father's vision, Matthew, Mark and Mitchell Phillips continue to provide the best products, services and expertise in the water systems industry. Over the past 40 years, Coast Pump has diversified from residential irrigation and water well pumps and now supplies commercial as well as residential irrigation products, water well and water system products, water treatment equipment and supplies, and agricultural irrigation and water supply equipment. Coast Pump's commitment to excellence is unsurpassed. Visit www.coastpumpwatertechnology.com for more information.
IrriGreen, Inc.
IrriGreen, Inc. (Minneapolis, Minn.) designs and manufactures digital technology for lawn irrigation that is simpler and faster to install, easier to adjust and maintain, and water conserving. Installed with just one digitally controlled, multi-stream sprinkler head per zone, IrriGreen waters in the exact shape of each zone, as configured by the installer on a Smartphone using the Genius Mobile App. With patented software technology, IrriGreen achieves superior water conservation with spray accuracy and watering uniformity unimaginable with ordinary irrigation systems. Discover the irrigation technology that is so smart it is Genius at www.irrigreen.com. Like us on Facebook. Follow us on LinkedIn.
— end —
Contact
David Aquilina
Strategic Storyteller
***@strategicstoryteller.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse