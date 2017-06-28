News By Tag
Country music artist Mark Winter kicks off the summer with a new single
"Sensual Summer Nights" by Mark Winter is now released on all the major digital music outlets.
About Mark Winter:
When it comes to writing a great song, Mark has the extraordinary talent to spin a memorable melody and pair it with lyrics that spark the imagination. Mark found the family piano in the living room at the young age of 3 years old, and has been attached to it ever since.
Mark has spent many years writing, producing and performing for himself and other artists, as well as writing and producing songs for film and TV.
For Mark Winter, music is how he expresses his life. The happy times, the difficult times and everything in between can be experienced in his songs and music.
Visit Mark Winter's website at: http://mark-
