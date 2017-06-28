 
News By Tag
* Country Music
* Summer Country Song
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Lauderdale
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
June 2017
302928


Country music artist Mark Winter kicks off the summer with a new single

"Sensual Summer Nights" by Mark Winter is now released on all the major digital music outlets.
 
 
Sensual Summer Nights by Mark Winter
Sensual Summer Nights by Mark Winter
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Country music artist Mark Winter kicks off the fun and sun summer with "Sensual Summer Nights", a new single with a fun contemporary country sound.  With images of the beach, music and night life, the song captures the spirit of summer at the shore.  The single is currently streaming on Spotify, iHeartRadio, Pandora and is available in iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and all the major online music outlets.


About Mark Winter:

When it comes to writing a great song, Mark has the extraordinary talent to spin a memorable melody and pair it with lyrics that spark the imagination. Mark found the family piano in the living room at the young age of 3 years old, and has been attached to it ever since.

Mark has spent many years writing, producing and performing for himself and other artists, as well as writing and producing songs for film and TV.

For Mark Winter, music is how he expresses his life. The happy times, the difficult times and everything in between can be experienced in his songs and music.


Visit Mark Winter's website at: http://mark-winter.com
End
Source:Mark Winter
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Country Music, Summer Country Song
Industry:Music
Location:Fort Lauderdale - Florida - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pet Life Radio PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share