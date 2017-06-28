North-West Cloud Provider Launches Three New Products To Push Northern Powerhouse Forward

Northern Businesses Boosted By Launch of Three, New, Hosted Desktop Solutions from Synextra | The Cloud Enablers

Media Contact

Synextra Ltd

Sean Worrall

01618831383

***@synextra.co.uk Synextra LtdSean Worrall01618831383

End

-- North-West Cloud provider Synextra today launches three new variants of its flagship Hosted Desktop solution to bring even more Northern (and UK) businesses into the Cloud.Having originally launched one version of their Hosted Desktop solution to accompany their Cloud Infrastructure solutions, Synextra has now released three new variations: Lite, Pro and Enterprise.is a feature-rich Hosted Desktop solution that's the perfect first step into the Cloud. A full Windows desktop, powered by Citrix, is delivered to any device with an Internet connection. Giving businesses the flexibility and redundancy they need in an ever-growing remote workforce."Lite has come as the result of extensive market research. Many businesses of varying sizes needed the benefits of a secure, UK-hosted Cloud solution but, didn't need all of the additional features that the original model offered. Lite brings a full, Citrix-powered Hosted Desktop to a lower price point that is more accessible to businesses."– Chris Piggott, co-founder and Technical Director.Abbey McAllister, Head of Channel Partnerships added: "Lite has been a smash-hit with our partners. They helped to shape the Lite offering and it's delivering a solution their customers needed. The partnership programme has really taken off and Lite is keeping that momentum going."improves upon the original Hosted Desktop solution, giving businesses a powerful desktop experience at their fingertips. The 'Pro' solution is also hosted entirely in UK-based data centres (like all of Synextra's Cloud solutions,) helping UK businesses to meet the requirements of the GDPR taking effect next year.is a highly-advanced Hosted Desktop solution, purpose-built for complex environments. With the Cloud provider growing into the enterprise market during 2016, Synextra developed the 'Enterprise' solution to meet their specific needs and work with the intricate environments they currently use. 'Enterprise' also improves upon the 'Pro' offering with inclusive application support, giving businesses a single, direct point of contact for all of their support queries.Synextra is now based in the 1500sqft premises known as the 'Old Rectory' – a stately building located in the heart of the North West – in the town of Winwick, just off the M62. Moving out of their 485sqft office in Trafford Park at the start of 2016, Synextra has grown to better reach the thriving businesses of Liverpool, Preston, Wigan, Warrington and the entirety of the North-West. Not just Manchester.Synextra is backed by Altrincham-based NHMC Investments & Credit and is currently in its third year of operations, having been founded in 2014 by Chris Piggott.As Manchester Evening News recently stated, "The North doesn't need mega-cities, just well-connected ones." David Segger, Synextra's new Head of Business Development added: "The North now, more than ever needs to come together. It's true, we need better-connected cities. The Cloud is the way to do that. Small businesses can now benefit from the power of the Cloud, they just have to make the change. Get every business' I.T. on equal footing and they will flourish."