Emmy Nominated Comedian Performs in Houston
Actor/comedian Tim Meadows will appear at the Joke Joint Comedy Showcase July 7-8
Meadows was nominated for a Primetime Emmy award for his work on the iconic sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL) and also holds the distinction of being one of the longest-running cast members, appearing for 10 seasons on the NBC show. His big break in show business was as a member of The Second City comedy troupe alongside future star Chris Farley. In 1991, Meadows landed the spot on SNL appearing on the program until 2000. This was the record for the longest tenure on the show until it was surpassed by Darrell Hammond in 2005. Meadows' lengthy tenure on the show was used as a gag in three monologues when former cast members Phil Hartman and Mike Myers returned to host, and when Alec Baldwin hosted for his twelfth time. Meadows often spoofed famous personalities including O.J. Simpson, Michael Jackson, Tiger Woods, Oprah Winfrey and Erykah Badu on SNL. His popular original character Leon Phelps aka "The Ladies' Man" was adapted into a 2000 film, The Ladies Man.
Meadows' other appearances have included NBC sitcoms The Michael Richards Show and The Office as well as hit network TV shows such as The Chris Rock Show and The Colbert Robert. His film roles have included The Cookout, the blockbuster film Mean Girls written by and co-starring fellow SNL cast member Tina Fey, Grown Ups, Coneheads, It's Pat, and Wayne's World 2, among other notable projects. Meadows was most recently seen on the FOX TV show the Son of Zorn and is currently cast on ABC show, The Goldbergs, which was renewed for two additional seasons due to its popularity. He will be appearing next in the movie adaptation of the The Goldbergs, which finished production in 2017.
Meadows will be performing for two nights only at the Joke Joint Comedy Showcase, 11460 Fuqua Street, Houston, TX 77089. Showtimes:
• July 7th - 8 pm and 10:30 pm
• July 8th - 8 pm and 10:30 pm
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://www.jokejointcomedyshowcase.com.
About Joke Joint Comedy Showcase
The Joke Joint Comedy Showcase is the longest running comedy club in Houston, in operation for 35 years. The venue highlights both up and coming as well as established comedians, featuring weekly stand up, special celebrity shows, and private events. Famous acts such as Pauly Shore, Ron Jeremy, Rodney Perry and others have graced the Joke Joint stages. For more information and reservations, visit www.jokejointcomedyshowcase.com or call 281-481-1188 (tel:(281)%20481-
