Choose the ultimate Milos Spa Hotel for relaxing holidays
Melian Boutique Hotel & Spa promises to make the stresses and strains of everyday life a distant memory.
Located on the very edge of the Aegean Sea, the Melian Boutique Hotel & Spa is a romantic haven of exclusivity and enchantment. Promising vacations filled with beauty, peace and relaxation, this is a property that has been conceived with guests' relaxation in mind. Providing a myriad of on-site comforts and services, this boutique hotel truly stands out as a peaceful beacon of excellence. Providing an all day delicious menu featuring numerous delicious dishes that can be enjoyed whilst looking out onto those incredible sea views, come sunset, expertly made cocktails accompany the serenity and magnificence of the skies as they change color.
Given its breathtaking views over the most captivating sunset on the island and the mesmerizing emerald waters of the Aegean Sea, guests can't help but be overjoyed that this Milos boutique hotel is truly a property that exudes exquisite rest and respite. Offering some 15 luxury rooms and sea view Milos suites, this is Milos luxury accommodation where refinement reigns supreme. Light, airy and utterly heavenly, traditional handmade furniture is combined with carefully curated art objects to create a wonderfully peaceful and romantic setting. Spacious and luxurious, the accommodations provide all the necessary creature comforts - and little luxuries - while most of its suites feature an outdoor Jacuzzi in which to relax and enjoy the stupendous views.
As the leading Milos spa hotel, the Melian Boutique Hotel & Spa has made relaxation its priority. Guests can indulge in the peace and quiet of the spa, unwind in the Jacuzzi, relax in the hammam and enjoy some of the most reinvigorating spa therapies and massage in Milos. Offering an extensive array of treatments, the Melian Hotel with Spa in Pollonia, guests can indulge in body treatments aimed at body detox, hydration as well as scrubs. Meanwhile, massages –to name but a few - range from back and neck, through to Tibetan, Deep Tissue, Lava Shells and Aroma massages. Deluxe therapies and Face Treatments include soothing, hydrating and rebalancing therapies, as well as an extensive list of nail services and other beauty therapies.
Visit http://www.melian.gr/
