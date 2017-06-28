 
We Hide Mysteries Inside Our Wood And Resin Ring

Enchanted Soul | Kickstarter Project just funded in few hours
 
 
Lifestyle_Shot
Lifestyle_Shot
TORONTO - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Dismayed with the lack of uniqueness in the jewelry market, we decided to create something different. Three years ago, we bought a poor quality miniature wooden ring on the internet. We did not receive what we ordered, totally different than the pictures.

We knew we could do something better and we decided to create a range of our rings. After working 2-3 years on perfectioning rings, we discovered the secret of making these rings

We worked hard to create a ring more unique and of better quality than anything else on the market. We knew we were on to something when we put up on Facebook a batch of six rings we created by hand. We sold them all In fact, one man was so stunned by the way the ring looked in the photographs that he bought one and used it to propose to his girlfriend. The beauty of the ring knocked her socks off and, of course, she said yes.

Each ring is carefully created by hand and imparted with natural materials such as flowers, wood, moss, amber, corals, etc. The result makes each ring look as if it contains its own hidden world.

Learn More -- > https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/278031457/we-hide-my...
Tags:Jewelry, Rings
Industry:Apparel
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Products
