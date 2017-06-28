News By Tag
New Geographic Information Apps
Sunstreak Systems invents new geographic information systems and apps for the end consumer market.
When you are not actively using our apps, the iPhone or Android mobile operating system moves them to the background state. The background state is just a brief stop on the way to the iPhone or Android apps being suspended. Operating apps this way is improving battery life while it also allows the iPhone or Android phone operating system to devote important mobile system resources to other things. By operating in the background and using the minimal alert, geographic location and communications service Sunstreak Systems apps ensure minimal impact on battery life and network use while maintaining efficient tracking of geographic location. In addition, Geolocal cache technology allows the iPhone or Android apps to keep operating normally even without network availability.
Sunstreak Systems is a technology startup currently accepting money for equity from investors. http://sunstreaksystems.com
