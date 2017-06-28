News By Tag
Global Biosimilars And Follow-On Biologics Market Worth $21.6bn in 2021
The global biosimilars and follow-on biologics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.8% in the first half of the forecast period and CAGR of 11.3% in the second half of the forecast period. The market is estimated at $5.31bn in 2016 and $41.07bn in 2027.
The lead analyst of the report said: "In 2016, three sectors - biosimilar EPO, biosimilar insulin, biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, and biosimilar growth hormones - accounted for more 60.6% of market revenues. The first two of these sectors will record strong growth throughout the next ten years. Growth will be restrained in the biosimilar growth hormones submarket by steady uptake for branded therapies, high brand loyalty, as well as the launch of long-acting growth hormones. Rising diabetes incidence will drive demand for biosimilar human insulin in emerging markets, while the launch of biosimilar insulin glargine in developed markets during the forecast period will drive growth in the biosimilar insulin analogues sector.
Biosimilar mAbs (monoclonal antibodies) will be the fastest growing sector of the biosimilars market between 2016 and 2027, with a high 12-year CAGR of 31.6%, with revenues growing from just $1.056bn in 2016 to $9.8bn in 2027."
The 318-page report contains 128 tables and 68 figures that add visual analysis in order to explain the developing trends within the Global Biosimilars and Follow-on BiologicsMarket.
Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 as well as qualitative analyses for the leading segments of this market: Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), Fusion proteins, Insulin, Erythropoietin (EPO), Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), Interferons, Growth hormones and Fertility hormones.
This report also provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 as well as qualitative analyses for these submarkets: Rituximab, infliximab, trastuzumab, adalimumab, bevacizumab, human insulin, insulin analogues, insulin glargine, insulin lispro, Interferon alfa, interferon beta and Etanercept.
The 318-page report offers market forecasts for the US, Japan, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, India, South Korea, Russia and Brazil.
The report Global Biosimilars and Follow-On Biologics Market 2017-2027: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs), Fusion Proteins, Insulin, Erythropoietins, Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF), Interferons, Growth Hormones, Fertility Hormones report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the biosimilars and follow-on biologics market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the biosimilars and follow-on biologics industry.
