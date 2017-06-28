News By Tag
Loxal Brings Void Security/Access Control into the 21st Century
Loxal Security has created a unique, battery operated, letterbox key safe, which brings the concept into the 21st century. Not visible from the outside, the key safe is ideal for elderly residents and holiday cottage companies.
Comments David White, who has spent the past 35 years in the security business and the man who created both Sitex and VPS in the same marketplace:
"The clever technology within the various locks we have on offer, can also be used to arm and disarm alarm systems. This eliminates the need to issue alarm codes to multiple users. Every IDACS product has an internal memory which stores all access details. In the event of a problem, a detailed audit trail can be accessed and downloaded.
"The various products in the range have both residential and commercial applications and would benefit multiple market sectors including housing associations, care homes, construction companies, councils and associated facilities management companies, utilities companies, holiday letting companies, and commercial building supply organisations, to name just some."
One of the products which is proving popular with the self-catering, holiday-letting and local council sectors is the Letterbox Keysafe (http://loxalsecurity.com/
The Letterbox Keysafe – which, like all IDACS products – is powered by long-life battery technology – temporarily replaces the existing entrance door letter-flap and is installed without damage to the door leaf by a unique clamping mechanism.
The robust steel key safe within the unit can securely retain the keys used to open the door, which are retained on a retractable wire lanyard which ensures they are not removed from the property. The product provides a much higher degree of security than standard key safes and is accredited by 'Secured by Design'.
Property managers no longer have to issue keys; so no more costly problems associated with lost keys, waiting for keys and re-cutting keys. Access is via a unique six-digit code. Codes can be daily, weekly or two-weekly (the unit comes pre- programmed with hundreds of codes).
For further information on this or other IDACS products, call Chris Thompson or Dan Delaney on 0800 9172 994 or visit www.loxalsecurity.com.
