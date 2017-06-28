 
York Roofing Firm Requires New Staff Due to Expansion

 
 
Join-our-team
Join-our-team
YORK, England - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- TA Roofing are expanding and now require roofers, joiners, general builders and labourers to join their existing team.

Established in 2009, TA Roofing is one of  North Yorkshire's leading roofing contractors and has a reputation for providing quality work.

Stuart Simpson, Director of TA Roofing stated, "We're looking for experienced trades peoople who would like to progress with our company and work on some very interesting roofing projects."

There are some great benefits for the successful candidates, such as excellent terms of pay, holidays, pension and the use of company vehicles.

All potential candidates should be willing to travel therefore a driving licence is essential. Those who are self-employed are welcome to apply, although applications won't be accepted from any gangs.

Applicants must be very competent in their work and should also be confident, professional and courteous at all times as they will need to liaise with clients on a daily basis.

For more information, please call 01904 428704 or email info@taroofing.co.uk

http://www.taroofing.co.uk

Contact
Stuart Simpson, TA Roofing
***@taroofing.co.uk
End
Source:TA Roofing
Email:***@taroofing.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Roofer York, roofing job York, Ta Roofing
Industry:Property
Location:York - North Yorkshire - England
