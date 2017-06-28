China Health and Wellness Industry, China Health and Wellness Market Research Report - Ken Research

End

-- China is the world's fourth-largest country in the world with largest population. China's personal and environmental health gives a significant suggestion and consequences than the rest of the world. China is one of the world's fastest-growing major economies and is considered highly energy-intensive and inefficient. Urbanization, increasing awareness about healthy lifestyles among a growing middle and upper class, and increase in consumer spending income are main reasons for a broader increase in health consciousness throughout China.According to the market research report "Health and Wellness in China", the National Health and Family Planning Commission in China handles the health needs of the Chinese population. The recent health issues with domestically produced and manufactured foods in China have left mistrust and the government has contributed to the increase in the health and wellness market in addition to the stronger safety and regulatory measures. There is a significant improvement in health and the development of modern yet advanced medical facilities. The major health concerns are respiratory illnesses due to air pollution and prevalent cigarette smoking practices; obesity rates have skyrocketed;and the outbreak of serious diseases in densely populated metropolitan areas in recent years.Despite all the health concerns, Chinese population opts to lead healthier lifestyles. In the last decade, it was observed that spending on health and wellness has grown enormously. Majority of the stores offer both natural and organic foods and beverages because eating healthy is beneficial for healthy lifestyle. Beyond healthy eating, the Chinese incorporate dietary and health supplements to maintain health and the Dietary and health supplements market growth has doubled. The dietary and health supplements followed by the Chinese general population are Vitamins/Minerals, Traditional Chinese Medicine/OTC, Herbals/Botanicals, Condition-Specific Supplements, Homeopathies and Ayurvedics. The Traditional Chinese Medicine used in an effort to maintain a healthy body include various products such as herbs, liquids, tinctures and others are commonly used regularly as alternatives or in addition with modern medicine.There is a natural link between environment and personal health, which have a direct impact on the population well-being. Water qualities, access to clean water, vehicular pollution and air-pollution from power plants are the major issues. Half the Chinese populations are purchasing green/eco-friendly products, which are a solution for both personal health and environmental concerns.Health awareness in consumers has demanded for healthy beverages that can promote a healthier lifestyle. The healthy beverages popularity has expanded all over the nation and market is growing in leaps and bounds. Suntory launched sugar free Oolong tea, and Tianjin Huaqi launched Hawthorn fruit tea, and Nong Fu Spring launched 17.5° in not from concentrate 100% juice and the product is renowned. The recent popularity of coconut water and chia seeds are a part of the health and wellness products amongst Chinese consumers. Chinese population adapts a balanced approach to managing wellness with mental health and good eating habits. Western eating concept is limited and exercising regularly is an essential part of healthy lifestyle.Majority of the Chinese are attracted to health and wellness packaged food and beverages, with some consumers opting for premium products such as organic rice and organic milk. The busy lifestyle of Chinese population has led to demand for the energy-boosting and wellbeing benefits offered by health and wellbeing products. Red Bull energy drink is an example of energy-boosting product. Other products such as biscuits that offer nutritious ingredients such as calcium and iron are proving popular in healthy products. The popular brands in the Chinese health and wellness industry are Jiaduobao and Yili. The health and wellness products are available in supermarkets and hypermarkets.To satisfy the demands of increasing Chinese population, health and wellness manufacturers are promoting new products that include Inner Mongolia Yili's Yili Shuhua Milk aimed at the elderly and Yili QQ Star Children Milk targeted at children. Obesity is increasing in China and consumers demand for healthier food and beverages, such as reduced fat packaged food and reduced sugar beverages.It was observed that the speed at which the health and wellness sector is developing, it is also important to focus on the quality products from major competitors in this growing market. The growth in sales of health and wellness beverages set to slow down in the future due to limited quantity and decreased economic growth in China. This negative trend is expected to contribute to the slowdown in health and wellness beverages.The health and wellness products in China are expected to continue their growth in the coming years with more nutritious foods and beverages that consider Chinese consumers health as a priority.Key Topics Covered in the Report:China Health and Wellness Market Research ReportChina Health and Wellness Market SizeChina Health and Wellness IndustryChina Health and Wellness Industry AnalysisChina Health and Wellness Import VolumeChina Health and Wellness Export VolumeChina Health and Wellness Market Future OutlookChina Health and Wellness Market CompetitionChina Health and Wellness Retail MarketHealth and Wellness Beverages Market ChinaFor further information, kindly visit:Contact:Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications+91-124-4230204