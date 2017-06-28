 
Biomarkers Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2023

 
 
NEW YORK - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- A biological marker, commonly known as a biomarker, measures and evaluates biological and pathogenic processes. It also measures pharmacological responses to a therapeutic intervention. Biomarkers are used in predictions, cause, diagnosis, progression, regression and outcome of various diseases. Biomarkers can be specific cell, molecules, genes, gene products, enzymes, hormones, complex organ functions, and general characteristic changes in biological structure.

To know more visit: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/biomarkers-market

Factors such as rising demand of personalized medicine, and companion diagnostics are some of the major growth drivers for the global biomarker market. Recent advancements in the discovery technologies such as genome sequencing are also contributing to the overall growth of the global biomarker market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/biomarkers-market). Increasing personalized solution for cancer treatment, and prevention, rising interdisciplinary systems biology approach and development of OMICS technology is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

High validation cost and high capital requirement for the discovery and development of biomarkers in drug developments are some of the major factors hindering the biomarkers market. Ethical and early diagnosis of the fatal diseases such as cancer and HIV are some major challenge for the biomarker market.

Request for Table of Content: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/Biomarke...

Some of the major players operating in the global biomarkers market include, Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Dickinson and Company, Becton, Celera Corporation., Epigenomics AG., Bruker Corporation, DiagnoCure Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Clarient Inc., hermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Epistem Ltd., and Aushon BioSystem Inc.
