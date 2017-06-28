 
News By Tag
* Marketplace vendor addons
* Online Marketplace Addons
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Portland
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
June 2017
302928

New Package Aimed At Making Vendor's Product Handling Easier Announced

Multi-Vendor marketplace extension and other addons that makes product handling – importing the products and related data from other websites or files
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Marketplace vendor addons
* Online Marketplace Addons

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Portland - Oregon - US

Subject:
* Services

PORTLAND, Ore. - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- To make product handling better for vendors selling through their its marketplace, CedCommerce on Monday, announced a new package – Multi-Vendor Marketplace Platinum (with 9 addons), vendor Select and Sell, vendor Attribute addon and Vendor Import and Export Addon – for Magento (1 & 2) users.

Features of the Package:

The feature consists of Multi-Vendor marketplace extension and other addons that makes product handling – importing the products and related data from other websites or files, vendors deciding which product to sell – easier.

The features are:

1. The Platinum, like always, with its 9 addons includes all the functionality to run an online marketplace

2. The vendor Mass Import and Export addon enables vendors to upload and export products in bulk

3. The vendor product addon enables admin and its vendors to add more product related attributes to explain products.

4. Through, Vendor Select and Sell addon, admin can enable vendors to choose products from the existing one and include them in their selling list.

Pricing and Availability:

All these addons if purchased individually were available at $446 earlier are now available at $349 now. And to use this benefit use Promo-code – PLATM1MIEASS for MAGENTO 1 multi-vendor marketplace and associated packages and use promo-code MIEASSM2PLAT for Magento 2 multi-vendor marketplace.

Promo-code for M1: PLATM1MIEASS

Promo-code for M2: MIEASSM2PLAT

The package can be accessed from the offers page of CedCommerce's website: cedcommerce.com/magento-2-extensions/offers

About CedCommerce:

The CedCommerce, established in 2010, offers Magento-extension based e-commerce solutions that enables Magento 1 and 2 users to open their online marketplace, B2B, Online Reservation types businesses and more. Also, the company provides multichannel sales extension – Jet Magento Integration and Walmart Magento extension. CedCommerce is trusted Walmart partner.

See More : http://cedcommerce.com/

Contact
CedCommerce
Karshit Bhargava
8888820953
marketing@cedcommerce.com
End
Source:CedCommerce
Email:***@cedcommerce.com Email Verified
Tags:Marketplace vendor addons, Online Marketplace Addons
Industry:Business
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CedCommerce Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share