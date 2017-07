New Package Aimed At Making Vendor's Product Handling Easier Announced

Multi-Vendor marketplace extension and other addons that makes product handling – importing the products and related data from other websites or files

-- To make product handling better for vendors selling through their its marketplace, CedCommerce on Monday, announced a new package – Multi-Vendor Marketplace Platinum (with 9 addons), vendor Select and Sell, vendor Attribute addon and Vendor Import and Export Addon – for Magento (1 & 2) users.The feature consists of Multi-Vendor marketplace extension and other addons that makes product handling – importing the products and related data from other websites or files, vendors deciding which product to sell – easier.1. The Platinum, like always, with its 9 addons includes all the functionality to run an online marketplace2. The vendor Mass Import and Export addon enables vendors to upload and export products in bulk3. The vendor product addon enables admin and its vendors to add more product related attributes to explain products.4. Through, Vendor Select and Sell addon, admin can enable vendors to choose products from the existing one and include them in their selling list.All these addons if purchased individually were available at $446 earlier are now available at $349 now. And to use this benefit use Promo-code – PLATM1MIEASS for MAGENTO 1 multi-vendor marketplace and associated packages and use promo-code MIEASSM2PLAT for Magento 2 multi-vendor marketplace.The package can be accessed from the offers page of CedCommerce's website: cedcommerce.com/magento-2-extensions/offersThe CedCommerce, established in 2010, offers Magento-extension based e-commerce solutions that enables Magento 1 and 2 users to open their online marketplace, B2B, Online Reservation types businesses and more. Also, the company provides multichannel sales extension – Jet Magento Integration and Walmart Magento extension. CedCommerce is trusted Walmart partner.See More : http://cedcommerce.com/