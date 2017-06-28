News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Package Aimed At Making Vendor's Product Handling Easier Announced
Multi-Vendor marketplace extension and other addons that makes product handling – importing the products and related data from other websites or files
Features of the Package:
The feature consists of Multi-Vendor marketplace extension and other addons that makes product handling – importing the products and related data from other websites or files, vendors deciding which product to sell – easier.
The features are:
1. The Platinum, like always, with its 9 addons includes all the functionality to run an online marketplace
2. The vendor Mass Import and Export addon enables vendors to upload and export products in bulk
3. The vendor product addon enables admin and its vendors to add more product related attributes to explain products.
4. Through, Vendor Select and Sell addon, admin can enable vendors to choose products from the existing one and include them in their selling list.
Pricing and Availability:
All these addons if purchased individually were available at $446 earlier are now available at $349 now. And to use this benefit use Promo-code – PLATM1MIEASS for MAGENTO 1 multi-vendor marketplace and associated packages and use promo-code MIEASSM2PLAT for Magento 2 multi-vendor marketplace.
Promo-code for M1: PLATM1MIEASS
Promo-code for M2: MIEASSM2PLAT
The package can be accessed from the offers page of CedCommerce's website: cedcommerce.com/
About CedCommerce:
The CedCommerce, established in 2010, offers Magento-extension based e-commerce solutions that enables Magento 1 and 2 users to open their online marketplace, B2B, Online Reservation types businesses and more. Also, the company provides multichannel sales extension – Jet Magento Integration and Walmart Magento extension. CedCommerce is trusted Walmart partner.
See More : http://cedcommerce.com/
Contact
CedCommerce
Karshit Bhargava
8888820953
marketing@cedcommerce.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse