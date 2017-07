Insolergy is a leading residential solar energy company in India

Insolergy Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a leading solar solutions provider in Pune, India. Founded by IIT Alumni in 2016, the company's operations and strategic decisions are guided by two core values- Quality and Customer Satisfaction.

Contact

Insolergy

***@insolergy.com Insolergy

End

-- Insolergy Technologies is one of the top solar energy companies in India. Headquartered in Pune in the state of Maharashtra, the company provides cutting – edge solar solutions in residential and commercial space.Insolergy Technologies Private Limited was founded by IIT Bombay alumni Sourabh Maltare and Pravar Joshi in year 2016. The company provides turnkey solar EPC energy solutions. It offers expert Engineering, Procurement, (Installation)and Commissioning solutions along with post commissioning management (O & M) for both commercial and residential solar PV installations.The company offers a complete solution for the rooftop and ground-mount solar PV system, which includes:1) Government approvals for solar installation2) Solar project design and engineering3) Solar procurement and construction solutions4) Solar installation operations and management5) Solar FinancingThe company is an approved Channel Partner of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE, GoI), for grid-connected roof-top systemsInsolergy has partnership with San Francisco based Revio Energy Inc. This brings 15+MW of solar installation experience to Insolergy's portfolio. 'Insolergy has benefitted from this strategic partnership with Revio because of its deep understanding of solar technology and its profitable implementation in energy sector' says Sourabh Maltare, co-founder of Insolergy.Insolergy has successfully implemented residential and commercial solar projects in Pune, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar and Delhi. For further details visit http://www.insolergy.com/