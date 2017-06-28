News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Insolergy is a leading residential solar energy company in India
Insolergy Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a leading solar solutions provider in Pune, India. Founded by IIT Alumni in 2016, the company's operations and strategic decisions are guided by two core values- Quality and Customer Satisfaction.
About Insolergy
Insolergy Technologies Private Limited was founded by IIT Bombay alumni Sourabh Maltare and Pravar Joshi in year 2016. The company provides turnkey solar EPC energy solutions. It offers expert Engineering, Procurement, (Installation)
The company offers a complete solution for the rooftop and ground-mount solar PV system, which includes:
1) Government approvals for solar installation
2) Solar project design and engineering
3) Solar procurement and construction solutions
4) Solar installation operations and management
5) Solar Financing
The company is an approved Channel Partner of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE, GoI), for grid-connected roof-top systems
Strategic Partnerships and Tie-ups of Insolergy
Insolergy has partnership with San Francisco based Revio Energy Inc. This brings 15+MW of solar installation experience to Insolergy's portfolio. 'Insolergy has benefitted from this strategic partnership with Revio because of its deep understanding of solar technology and its profitable implementation in energy sector' says Sourabh Maltare, co-founder of Insolergy.
Strategic tie-up with Revio along with local partnerships has provided Insolergy Technologies the expertise and last mile reach to deliver excellence in terms of quality and customer satisfaction.
Insolergy's Presence in India
Insolergy has successfully implemented residential and commercial solar projects in Pune, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar and Delhi. For further details visit http://www.insolergy.com/
Contact
Insolergy
***@insolergy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse