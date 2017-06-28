 
News By Tag
* Solar Energy
* Solar EPC Company
* Solar Rooftop Installation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
June 2017
302928

Insolergy is a leading residential solar energy company in India

Insolergy Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a leading solar solutions provider in Pune, India. Founded by IIT Alumni in 2016, the company's operations and strategic decisions are guided by two core values- Quality and Customer Satisfaction.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Solar Energy
Solar EPC Company
Solar Rooftop Installation

Industry:
Energy

Location:
Pune - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Companies

PUNE, India - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Insolergy Technologies is one of the top solar energy companies in India. Headquartered in Pune in the state of Maharashtra, the company provides cutting – edge solar solutions in residential and commercial space.

About Insolergy

Insolergy Technologies Private Limited was founded by IIT Bombay alumni Sourabh Maltare and Pravar Joshi in year 2016. The company provides turnkey solar EPC energy solutions. It offers expert Engineering, Procurement, (Installation) and Commissioning solutions along with post commissioning management (O & M) for both commercial and residential solar PV installations.

The company offers a complete solution for the rooftop and ground-mount solar PV system, which includes:

1) Government approvals for solar installation

2) Solar project design and engineering

3) Solar procurement and construction solutions

4) Solar installation operations and management

5) Solar Financing

The company is an approved Channel Partner of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE, GoI), for grid-connected roof-top systems

Strategic Partnerships and Tie-ups of Insolergy

Insolergy has partnership with San Francisco based Revio Energy Inc. This brings 15+MW of solar installation experience to Insolergy's portfolio. 'Insolergy has benefitted from this strategic partnership with Revio because of its deep understanding of solar technology and its profitable implementation in energy sector' says Sourabh Maltare, co-founder of Insolergy.

Strategic tie-up with Revio along with local partnerships has provided Insolergy Technologies the expertise and last mile reach to deliver excellence in terms of quality and customer satisfaction.

Insolergy's Presence in India

Insolergy has successfully implemented residential and commercial solar projects in Pune, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar and Delhi. For further details visit http://www.insolergy.com/

Contact
Insolergy
***@insolergy.com
End
Source:
Email:***@insolergy.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share