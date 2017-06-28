 
Oddway International Announces Addition Of Everolimus In Their Product List

" Indian Generic Rolimus 10 mg Everolimus Tablets, manufactured by Cipla Ltd."
 
DELHI, India - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Oddway International, pharmaceutical wholesalers, exporter and well-known distributor in the industry's expertise to introduce another effective drug; Cipla manufactured Rolimus Everolimus contains 10 Tablets in a variety of products.

Everolimus used as an immunosuppressant to prevent rejection of organ transplants and in the treatment of renal cell cancer and other tumours.

Oddway International announced that there are more than 30 product catalogs, each offering hundreds of quality products at a reasonable price. They are proud of "quality control" and "quality assurance" to provide quality medicines for local and global buyers to improve health and wellness.

About Oddway International

Oddway International is a highly reliable global wholesale exporter, quality pharmaceutical supplier and distributor since its inception in 2010. Since its inception, the platform has evolved into generics in the value chain that know how to participate and become part of all the major steps in the global supply. At a reasonable price for everyone to provide quality drugs vision, we are in innovation and cost-effective at all stages. This phase includes research and efforts to provide health care for all, improving the overall performance and health of the customer.

For more information, Visit Our Website : http://www.oddwayinternational.com/

Contact
Oddway International
91-9873336444
sales@oddwayinternational.com
Source:
Email:***@oddwayinternational.com
Posted By:***@oddwayinternational.com Email Verified
Tags:Wholesale Pharmaceutical, Pharmaceutical Exporter, Medicine Supplier
Industry:Medical
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Products
