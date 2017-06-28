News By Tag
How to write dominant argumentative essays
An argumentative essay is a powerful expression of one's thought and therefore, to create a powerful argument the writer needs to present his stance dominantly. We all have seen courtroom sessions in movies or plays (or some people must have seen
The first impression has a lasting impact, therefore start your article with a well-written introduction to keeping the readers engaged. You can start with a detailed quote or an astonishing statistic, or a personal experience. For instance; if you are arguing that earphones are harmful to human ears, you can start your essay by placing a statistic from a reliable source: 'In a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the use of earphones has adversely impacted the hearing power of youth in America. One in five American teenagers is unable to hear whispers or low voices. Statements like these take hold of the reader's responsiveness, and at the same time gives a clear and vigorous introduction of the essay.
Provide a Background
Arranging a background on the subject matter helps the reader to understand the topic. This general information organizes a perspective that will assist you in validating your argument. A beautifully crafted background will help you giving a concrete shape to your essay. For example, if you are arguing against animal testing, your background information would include a brief history of the animal testing, its consequences for the animals and how is it affecting the environment.
Discuss Your Outlook
The outlook of an argumentative essay should be considered at length, and every essential point has to be mentioned explicitly. Be firm and make your stand clear in the beginning, so that the readers can understand and connect with the essayist. The outlook is subjective and need not be factual. The essay writer (https://www.makemyassignments.com) can share his individual interpretation, what he or she feels. For example, if the instructor gives the topic of parents and child relations, you can express your views on 'how parents' and child relationship has evolved over a period.' Then you can provide substantial information in support of your opinion.
What to spare off
A good introduction is the one, which does not talk about the arguments that are already there in the body of the paragraphs, rather the introduction should present the main idea of the essay and what the essayist wants to share. The stand of the essayist and the facts that are responsible for the particular opinion of the essayist should be presented so that the readers can understand the point of view of the essayist. However, the essayist should refrain from using authoritative statements, as they leave a negative impression on the readers. Instead of using definitive statements, an essayist should try to present his views and at the same time respect the counterarguments as well.
Try to be unbiased
The essayist plays a critical role, and therefore, he or she should be unbiased. An argumentative essay requires the essayist to support one argument and refute the other, but he should do it in a manner that also shows, he has reached this conclusion after thorough research and at the same time provide evidence to support his argument. The other side of the argument should also be talked about in detail so that a logical argument can take place.
Conclusion
Resting your case with a clear picture, as to what your stand is and what can be the other aspects of the topic being argued, will leave the reader convinced that your stance is correct, while they are free to agree or disagree. As an essayist, your role is to present the actuality, but you can never force your readers to agree with you all the time, and therefore you should be ready to take the positive and negative reviews sportingly. This post has been written by our assignment expert (https://www.makemyassignments.com)
