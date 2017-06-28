 
Enjoy the Llangollen Fringe Festival (and stay at Tyddyn Llan)

Why not combine a visit to the Llangollen Fringe Festival in north Wales with a stay at Michelin-starred Tyddyn Llan Restaurant With Rooms?
 
 
Tyddyn Llan - Gastro Heaven
Tyddyn Llan - Gastro Heaven
 
BASINGSTOKE, England - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The 20th Llangollen Fringe Festival will take place in and around the north Wales town from 13-25 July, and include arts events, pop and rock concerts, classical music, film screenings, talks, and many more happenings throughout the fortnight.

The Fringe is a not-for-profit organisation run entirely by volunteers and only receives limited public funding.

As well as attracting visitors from all over the UK, the festival continues to grow its local following and its eclectic list of events means that there is something for every age group.

Events for the 2017 festival will include:

• TV comedian Mark Thomas (16 July, 7.30pm, Town Hall)

• Bubbles - Story & Song for Babies; Giggle, wriggle, squiggle and blow bubbles in this special story time for Under 3s (18 July, 2pm, Pengwern Community Centre)

• Rock legend Wilko Johnson, formally of 70's band Dr. Feelgood (19 July, 7.30pm at   Pafiliwn Llangollen Pavilion)

• Musical Narrowboat Cruise from Llangollen Wharf across the famous aqueduct to Trevor Basin, with musical accompaniment from violinist Billy Thompson and his group Gypsy Style (22 July, 5.45 pm, Llangollen Wharf)

• Fringe Finale Concert with 9Bach; the 20th anniversary finale concert will take place in the stunning surrounds of Valle Crucis Abbey, with an audio-visual spectacular (23 July, 7.30pm, Valle Crucis Abbey)

To see all the events in the festival, click here (http://www.llangollenfringe.co.uk/index.php/en/).

The perfect place to stay during the festival is Michelin-starred Tyddyn Llan Restaurant with rooms, which is on the edge of the village of Llandrillo, just a short drive from Llangollen.

Tyddyn Llan is currently offering a special overnight package for just £143 per person (two sharing a room) which includes homemade shortbread and tea in the lounge on arrival, followed by the six-course tasting menu in the evening and five different glasses of wine (100ml) and full-Welsh breakfast in the morning.

Well behaved dogs welcome in some rooms for £10 per night.

Call 01490 440 264 (www.tyddynllan.co.uk).

Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
Source:Tyddyn Llan
Email:***@traveldogpr.co.uk
