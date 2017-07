IBSAT 2017 Notification for MBA Admission is Announced by ICFAI Business School

IBSAT 2017 notification is announced for MBA admission in ICFAI Business School. ICFAI Business School is among leading Management Colleges in India providing MBA/PGPM programs.

IBSAT Notification

-- IBSAT is a national level MBA entrance exam conducted every year by The ICFAI Foundation For Higher Education (Declaredas a Deemed-to-be-University under Section 3 of the UGC Act 1956).(http://admissions.ibsindia.org/ibsat2017/registration/)· Application Submission – July 01 2017 to December 12 2017· IBSAT 2017 Test – December 21to December 24 2017· IBSAT 2017 Result – January 02 2018· Selection Briefings – January 13to January 172018· Selection Process - February 20to February 262018IBSAT 2017 is a computer based test consisting of multiple choice questions and duration of exam is 2 hours. The aim of IBSAT 2017 is testing the ability of applicants in quantitative techniques, data interpretation, data adequacy, vocabulary, analytical reasoning and reading comprehension.Programs offered by ICFAI Business School ( http://www.ibsindia.org/ application- guidelines ) are:programs offered by IBS Hyderabad, the ICFAI Foundation for Higher EducationProgramoffered by IBS Dehradun, the ICFAI University, Dehradun and IBS Jaipur, the ICFAI University, Jaipur.(Post Graduate Program in Management)program offered at IBS Ahmedabad, IBS Bengaluru, IBS Gurgaon, IBS Kolkata, IBS Mumbai and IBS Pune.Alternatively scores from 2015 onwards of GMAT® / CAT / NMAT by GMACare accepted in place of IBSAT 2017.: IBS Alumni, M.Phil Degree holders and UGC NET qualified candidates are exempted from IBSAT 2017.While talking to spokesperson of ICFAI Business School about eligibility criteria for admission in ICFAI Business School, he said,"." Further he added,"Candidates not meeting the eligibility criteria of English medium in graduation have to submit the TOEFL/ NELT/ IELTS score by May 31, 2018. Applicants in their final year bachelor's degree course are also eligible to apply, provided they complete their graduation requirements (including practical examinations / viva / assignments)before May 31, 2018. The last date for submission of proof of graduation is November 01, 2018."ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/ https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibsbusinessschoolhttps://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id1156004960?ls=1&mt=IBS Admissions Office# 65 Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,Hyderabad – 500082, TelanganaContact: 040-23440963SMS IBSAT2017 to 56363Toll Free: 1-800-425-55 66 77(Mon - Fri 9.30 am - 5.30 pm)E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org