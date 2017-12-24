News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
IBSAT 2017 Notification for MBA Admission is Announced by ICFAI Business School
IBSAT 2017 notification is announced for MBA admission in ICFAI Business School. ICFAI Business School is among leading Management Colleges in India providing MBA/PGPM programs.
Important Dates of IBSAT 2017 (http://admissions.ibsindia.org/
· Application Submission – July 01 2017 to December 12 2017
· IBSAT 2017 Test – December 21st to December 24 2017
· IBSAT 2017 Result – January 02 2018
· Selection Briefings – January 13th to January 17th 2018
· Selection Process - February 20th to February 26th 2018
IBSAT 2017 is a computer based test consisting of multiple choice questions and duration of exam is 2 hours. The aim of IBSAT 2017 is testing the ability of applicants in quantitative techniques, data interpretation, data adequacy, vocabulary, analytical reasoning and reading comprehension.
Programs offered by ICFAI Business School (http://www.ibsindia.org/
• MBA/PhD programs offered by IBS Hyderabad, the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education
• MBA Programoffered by IBS Dehradun, the ICFAI University, Dehradun and IBS Jaipur, the ICFAI University, Jaipur.
• PGPM (Post Graduate Program in Management)program offered at IBS Ahmedabad, IBS Bengaluru, IBS Gurgaon, IBS Kolkata, IBS Mumbai and IBS Pune.
Alternatively scores from 2015 onwards of GMAT® / CAT / NMAT by GMACTM are accepted in place of IBSAT 2017.
For PhD Program: IBS Alumni, M.Phil Degree holders and UGC NET qualified candidates are exempted from IBSAT 2017.
While talking to spokesperson of ICFAI Business School about eligibility criteria for admission in ICFAI Business School, he said,"Graduation (any discipline) with 50% and above marks (as calculated by respective University) with English as a medium of instruction. All applicants should have completed a minimum of 15 years of education (on 10+2+3 or 10+2+4 basis)." Further he added,"Candidates not meeting the eligibility criteria of English medium in graduation have to submit the TOEFL/ NELT/ IELTS score by May 31, 2018. Applicants in their final year bachelor's degree course are also eligible to apply, provided they complete their graduation requirements (including practical examinations / viva / assignments)
About ICFAI Business School:
ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.
For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/
ICFAI Business School App downloads links:
Android - https://play.google.com/
I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/
Contact Us
IBS Admissions Office
# 65 Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,
Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana
Contact: 040-23440963
SMS IBSAT2017 to 56363
Toll Free: 1-800-425-55 66 77
(Mon - Fri 9.30 am - 5.30 pm)
E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse