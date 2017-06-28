News By Tag
Introducing Agriya's all-new version of Getlancer Quote, a Thumbtack clone script
What makes this update useful? First, the front-end of the script is powered by the sturdy Javascript framework Angular JS and long-standing PHP. Whereas, the back-end by micro slim framework.
Interoperability is no more considered an optional element and rightfully all business software are progressively being revamped to secure that. Hence, the upgrade focused largely on improving the interoperability of the script. And that's why the application is now converted as a RESTful one. By implementing REST technology the script turns both stable and secure than before. Also, this guarantees flexibility, as it's much easier to replace front-end or back-end with other applicable frameworks.
To ease out the workflow, changes are made with the working model too. Earlier, the script was designed in a way where to list a service, permanent registration fee structure was followed. But now, the subscription plan is also included. This allows service providers to either choose a subscription based plan or stick with the normal active structure. And, new service provider entrants will be presented with free bonus credit points as a part of a "Welcome Plan" inclusion done to the script.
Before, service providers were finding it difficult to trace out the work location. To help it make easier, an extremely useful search location is added.
Conversational interfaces are enhanced majorly to build on the usability. This is done primarily to effectuate better UX design.
These tweaks are done with accordance to improving the on-going stability of the product. Moreover, changes are done as what our clients were suggesting. With freelance marketplace growing faster than ever, this upgrade can aid you in consolidating your position.
Take advantage of the improvised Getlancer Quote and stay ahead of the curve, https://www.agriya.com/
