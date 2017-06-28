News By Tag
Product Placement – DermoViva Facial Cleansing Toner
Product is enriched with fairness-enhancing ingredients such as saffron, papaya and pomegranate to cleanse deep impurities for a blemish-free, fairer, brighter complexion
In response to the needs of women in the region for a natural based toner, DermoViva one of the leading skin care brands in the region introduced DermoViva Facial Cleansing Toner in three variants. DermoViva Fairness Glow Cleansing Toner is enriched with fairness-enhancing ingredients such as saffron, papaya and pomegranate to cleanse deep impurities for a blemish-free, fairer, brighter complexion.
The second variant, DermoViva Oil Control Facial Cleansing Toner, is suitable for oily skin as it helps in regulating excess sebum. Fortified with pore cleansing ingredients such as tea tree oil, grape seed oil and green lime, it is effective in controlling excess oil for a clearer, matte finish look.
The DermoViva Gentle Soothing Facial Cleansing Toner variant is specially formulated for sensitive skin and is infused with skin-soothing ingredients such as chamomile, lavender and cucumber. It is mild on the skin and helps in deeply cleaning well-settled dirt and grime, leaving skin softer and refreshed.
DermoViva Facial Cleansing Toner is available in an attractive, round 225 ml bottle for AED 6 in the UAE.
