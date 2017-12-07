News By Tag
The UK MoD discusses how to manage a successful social media strategy
Helen Craven, Head of Digital Strategy, will be presenting on managing successful external social media strategies. Her presentation will give an overview on how the UK MoD utilises social media for recruitment and corporate purposes, as well as managing the strategy at individual services level and understanding the communications strategy hierarchy. She will also explore the relationships between defence organisations and the three Armed Forces, as well as cross-government links and collaboration under the British Government.
Digital Transformation Lead Robin Riley, meanwhile, will present a talk on managing successful internal media strategies. His session will focus on new technologies and social media platforms used by the UK MoD for internal communication and collaboration. He will also discuss managing the personal and public communications space, as well as the challenges this causes and emergent use cases for enterprise social media in UK defence.
Other presentations at the conference will explore top tips and trends surrounding the reality of social media integration into defence operations led by experts from military forces from Austria, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom and the USA, as well as key decision makers from solution providers at the cutting edge of innovation such as Cobham, Fujitsu and Saab.
The event will showcase fresh case studies exploring the power of social media during military campaigns such as Bundeswehr's Die Rekruten on YouTube; the Irish Defence Force's immersive video and virtual reality recruitment campaign; and how Project Cirrus showcased Fujitsu's Global Connectivity platform, which has transformed the way the Ministry of Defence collaborates with industry partners.
Further information, including a full line-up and conference agenda, is available at www.militarysocialmedia.com/
Social Media Within the Defence and Military Sector 2017
6-7 December 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
