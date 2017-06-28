SUPER 99 adds more stores to take 'feel-and-touch' shopping to buyers across India

SUPER 99 is one of the fastest growing retail shopping brands with stores across India. The company has 24+ stores all over the country and plans to add many more in coming days.

SUPER 99, D-169 Okhla Industrial Area

Phase 1 New Delhi 110020

SUPER 99, D-169 Okhla Industrial AreaPhase 1 New Delhi 110020

-- Leading retail shopping brand,, has decided to add more stores to already existing numbers to take 'feel-and-touch' shopping to buyers across India. The decision is aimed at enhancing the reach of the brand to newer markets and places across the country so that more buyers can benefit from innovative concept of shopping. At present, it haswhere shoppers can buy products after analysing its features on the web.With this latest announcement, SUPER 99 is set to join the coveted list of companies with extensive presence on a pan-India basis. It's to be learnt that the brand is growing at an astounding rate ever since its inception in way back 2007 and its decision to branch out of the Delhi / NCR region is the result of its aggressive ambition to take the pleasure and convenience of retail shopping to more and more Indians.In addition, the proposed stores of SUPER 99 are set to have a wide range of products used in everyday lives. They will help buyers browse and choose products from categories as unique as Kitchen & Dining, Beauty, Snacks, Toys & Games, Stationary, Home accessories, Gifts & décor, Ready to wear, Food & beverages, bathroom products and so on. Like the existing stores of the company, the new ones will also offer products at prices as low as ₹ 29., looked optimistic while announcing the launch of new stores and said, "The MD sounded pleased with the rapid stride made by the brand and he offered more insight into this bold move to expand the stores, "We want customers to get value for even single paisa they spend on buying our products. We want SUPER 99 to be a store where prices are so incredibly low that buyers just can't believe them!"The latest announcement to add more stores comes just days after the launch of the website, Super99.in , which clearly indicates the intent of SUPER 99 behind making inroads into the market. The company is committed to giving customers a unique retail shopping experience like no other and perhaps that's why it's entering into markets where others have so far stayed away from.In addition, SUPER 99 is quite unlike most other players in the retail shopping segment as it has own well-equipped manufacturing facilities through which stocks are replenished in a timely manner. This also helps a great deal in cutting steep logistic costs and the benefits reach to customers in the form of offers and discounts. The company also brings together the best of online as well as offline shopping to enrich buyers throughout India.In overall,loos steadfast in its approach to reaching out to more shoppers by opening stores in coming days. With prices so low and offers on a regular basis, it's safe to say that good days are ahead for those looking to enjoy window shopping.– Yusuf Javed– www.super99.in– D-169 Okhla Industrial Area, Phase 1, New Delhi 110020– +91-11-4949-5656