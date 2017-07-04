 
Jignesh Shah's FTIL provides unmatched financial solutions

 
 
MUMBAI, India - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Jignesh Shah is an entrepreneur of unmatched aptitude who has worked day-in day-out to provide the country with unmatchable services in financial solutions. His lifelong dream has been to revolutionize Indian exchange platform which he has thoroughly achieved through his company '63 Moons' (formerly FTIL).

With unwavering ideals since the age of 8, Jignesh Shah went on to pursue a degree in electronics and Telecommunications Engineering and eventually worked for Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). He has also the pioneer of 18 different technological innovations and institutions in the time between 1995-2012. His company operates on the idea of revolutionizing commodity exchanges in India and countries abroad (Singapore, Dubai and Africa). The FTIL group perseveres to provide Intellectual Property (IP) technologies that create and offer trade in financial markets across asset classes including equities, commodities, currencies and bonds. If you want to know more about Jignesh Shah then you can know everything by his book "The Target".

Know More: http://www.63moons.com/Aboutus/Jignesh-Shah-Founder-Chair...
