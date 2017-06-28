 
Meet Bruel & Kjaer UK at international acoustics congress

Sound and vibration expert exhibiting at 24th International Congress on sound and vibration
 
 
ROYSTON, England - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The International Institute of Acoustics and Vibration (IIAV) and the UK's Institute of Acoustics (IOA) have invited scientists and engineers around the world, to attend the 24th International Congress on Sound and Vibration (ICSV24) taking place in London from 24th to 27th July 2017.

Bruel & Kjaer UK will be on stand 27 during the Exhibition, which will be held in the Ballroom of the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel from Monday 24th to Wednesday 26th July.

The company's acoustics experts will be demoing its latest sound and vibration products, including the acoustic camera. This is a complete kit, for real-time noise source identification and data recording, designed to be up and running in 20 seconds, making it easy to identify and measure non-stationary noise events in areas such as aircraft cabins, cargo bays and passenger vehicles.

The ICSV24 congress is a leading event within the area of acoustics and vibration, providing an important opportunity for scientists and engineers to share their latest research results and exchange ideas on theories, technologies and applications in these fields. The congress will feature a broad range of high-level technical papers from across the world; distinguished plenary lecturers will present recent developments in important topics of sound and vibration - and include discussions about future trends.

Find out more about ICSV24 at: http://iiav.org/icsv24/

About Brüel & Kjær

Brüel & Kjær is a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of sound and vibration measurement systems.

We help customers measure and manage the quality of sound and vibration in their products and in the environment. Focus areas are aerospace, space, defence, automotive, ground transportation, airport environment, urban environment, telecom and audio.

Brüel & Kjær has an unparalleled portfolio of sound and vibration equipment and is a long-established designer and manufacturer of innovative instrumentation including sound level meters, microphones, accelerometers, conditioning amplifiers, calibrators, noise and vibration analysers, and PULSE software.

We also design and manufacture the LDS range of vibration test systems, as well as complete airport and environmental monitoring systems: WebTrak, ANOMS, NoiseOffice and Sentinel.

Brüel & Kjær runs a variety of training courses - from basic introductions to noise and its effects to more specialised classes teaching customers how to get the most out of their equipment. Free online training courses, conducted by our expert engineers, run throughout the year too.

Brüel & Kjær is a subsidiary of UK-based Spectris plc, which has annual sales of £1.1bn and employs around 8,300 people worldwide across its four business segments.

