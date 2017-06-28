News By Tag
Bulwark Partners with Teramind
The Value-Added Distributor to distribute Teramind's Cloud & On-Premises Platform for User Monitoring & Insider Threat Prevention services in the Region.
Teramind provides user-centric security approach to monitor employee behavior. Their software streamlines employee data collection in order to identify suspicious activity, detect possible threats, monitor employee efficiency, and ensure industry compliance. It helps to reduce security incidents by providing real-time access to user activities by offering alerts, warnings, redirects and user lock-outs to keep your business running as efficiently and secure as possible.It offers both cloud-based and on-premise deployment options to meet every organization's complete security requirements.
''We are thrilled to introduce Teramind to complement and complete our existing product portfolio specializing in the Information Security domain. The Bulwark and Teramind partnership will ensure that customers can secure, monitor & compliant their highly confidential business information with the help of Teramind solutions. With a highly trained and competitive team of sales, marketing and technical experts we aspire to deliver fast, consistent and value-added services to our customers in the region' 'says Mr. Jose Thomas Menacherry, Managing Director, Bulwark Technologies.
Teramind has years of experience in building and delivering all the features necessary to give the best customization options for complete customer satisfaction & needs. Hundreds of companies worldwide use Teramind for employee monitoring, audit compliance, data protection and productivity increase.
Mr. Eli Sutton,Vice President-Sales,Teramind, says: 'This partnership is meaningful to both Teramind and Bulwark. By joining forces, we can deliver a complete and comprehensive value-added proposition to customers in the Middle East region. Our aim is to grow our reach across different verticals and market segments in this region, and we look to achieve this through a focused go-to-market strategy with Bulwark."
Bulwark has established an excellent track record in delivering world-class products and excellent customer service and Value Addition has been at the very core of Bulwark's operations since its inception in 1999, making the company grow from strength to strength.
ABOUT BULWARK:
Bulwark Technologies LLC is the leading provider for IT Security and Information Communications & Technology (ICT) products in the Middle East region. Headquartered in Dubai, Bulwark serves the entire region with innovations from more than 20 technology vendors and works with more than 350 partners, with the aim of bringing the best in technology to the Middle East. Customers from various sectors including Banking, Finance, Government, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Medical, Education, Petroleum and more rely on solutions distributed by Bulwark for securing and managing their IT infrastructure. Bulwark has won numerous industry awards for leadership in IT sales and support, and has been rated as the best VAD in the region. For more information, please visit http://www.bulwark.biz/
ABOUT TERAMIND:
Teramind provides a user-centric security approach to monitor employee behavior. Our software streamlines employee data collection in order to identify suspicious activity, detect possible threats, monitor employee efficiency, and ensure industry compliance. We help reduce security incidents by providing real-time access to user activities by offering alerts, warnings, redirects and user lock-outs to keep your business running as efficiently and secure as possible. We offer both cloud-based and on-premise deployment options to meet your organization's requirements.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Ms. Sonali Basu Roy | Marketing Manager
Phone: +971 56 5083225 | E-mail: sonali@bulwark.biz
www.bulwark.biz
