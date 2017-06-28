News By Tag
Oxbow: your One-Stop Solution for Xerox Machines
Services
· It does not matter if you require Xerox machines for your small office or for your large corporate organisation, Oxbow has all types of Xerox machines to suit your business needs. You can avail of the best in Xerox technology at affordable prices by opting for Xerox technical service from them.
· Get managed print services from Oxbow and enjoy a number of benefits. You can not only save costs, but also save your resources. This way, you can invest in some of the more profitable areas in your business.
· With Oxbow EcoEnergy Solutions service, you can get full electrical compliance as well as a Fire and Safety certificate. They even guarantee 60 % monthly savings on your current electricity bill, which is great indeed. In order to offer you a professional analysis of your total electricity spend, the EcoEnergy division of Oxbow is most capable and Eskom certified.
· Want papers to put through your office printer? Get Oxbow office supply services. They offer toner cartridges for almost any brand such as Samsung, Xerox, Lexmark, Canon, HP and many more. And the best part is that you can get the office supplies for free on the same day.
· With Oxbow telecommunications solutions you can get customised services that include Lease Cost Routing, PABX, Closed User Group solutions and VOIP.
· Oxbow supplies CCTV surveillance technology of some of the renowned manufactures. Avail their full installation and after sales support service to have a wonderful experience.
· Oxbow hygiene services are there to fulfil all your cleaning related needs.
To know more about their services, please visit: http://www.oxbowsa.co.za/
About Oxbow
Founded in the year 2003 in Cape Town, Oxbow is now one of the largest resellers of Xerox equipment in Africa. They also have a strong presence in CCTV, EcoEnergy solutions, telecommunications and office consumables. You can get all the solutions that they provide through a monthly rental plan that is off balance sheet and that requires no upfront costs.
Contact
0218351400
sales@oxbowsa.co.za
