Progressive Travel Recruitment expands amidst booming travel recruitment market
Rachel Chorlton, previously BDM at Flight Centre Travel Group, has joined Progressive in the role of Account Manager for Business Travel. Rachel will leverage her thorough understanding of business travel management and the business requirements of Travel Management Companies to assist travel companies in their search for talent.
Tim Fuller also joins Progressive in the role of Account Manager for Business Traveller. An experienced sales and travel professional, Tim worked at Flight Centre as a First and Business Sales and Account Manager, serving as the point of contact for large corporate clients and luxury travellers.
The new appointments come as Progressive Travel Recruitment relaunches its website and opens a dedicated Temps Division, run by Bianca Pinkney who for many years ran the Temp Team at C&M Travel Recruitment.
Says James Roberts, General Manager: "We have enhanced our team at Progressive Travel Recruitment to include travel professionals who have worked in travel previously and thus have an intimate understanding of the needs of both clients and candidates.
"With a growing requirement for travel recruitment globally, I am confident this enhanced and expanded team will assist travel candidates and travel companies in their efforts to find the right match.
"It also gives me great pleasure to announce that Fiona Morrison, our International Account Manager, has been promoted to Account Director. Fiona is well known in travel recruitment circles and has been an asset to our business, her clients and candidates. I look forward to the strategic role she will play at Progressive Travel Recruitment in the future."
About Progressive Travel Recruitment
Progressive Travel Recruitment is the leading travel recruitment agency worldwide. We pride ourselves on our ability to match people quickly and accurately with jobs. Because everyone at Progressive Travel Recruitment has worked in the travel and hospitality industries, we know the requirements and challenges of these sectors and our clients trust us to get it right first time. Our broad international experience allows us to fine-tune appointments at all levels from entry to managerial, all over the world, ensuring happy outcomes for both clients and candidates.
To find out more about Progressive Travel Recruitment, please visit http://www.progressivetravelrecruitment.com.
