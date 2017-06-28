News By Tag
Nixxis is expanding its footprint with the opening of a new office in Turkey
Turkey is currently still undergoing strong economic development and the contact center industry is one of the most dynamic sectors in the country. By establishing a new office in Istanbul, Nixxis will contribute to the development of the local outsourcing business and give an exceptional competitive advantage to its customers.
"With our new facility located in Istanbul business district, we are perfectly equipped to offer regional contact centers the support they need to delight their customers", says Nixxis CEO Luc F. Jacobs. "Over the past 5 years, Nixxis has been operating in Turkey and thereby built a close partnership with a number of leading telecom and business process outsourcing companies. This is an exciting opportunity for Nixxis to expand to a market that will certainly benefit from the targeted solutions we are proud to provide."
Nixxis has already a highly skilled team in place; Volkan Yilma is a Founding Partner of Nixxis Turkey. "I am very glad to welcome Volkan to the Nixxis family", says Luc F. Jacobs. "With Volkan we have gained a great professional who has a very valuable experience and a proven track record in the contact center industry."
Nixxis solutions are outstandingly well-suited to meet the high demands of modern contact centers worldwide and particularly those which are based in Turkey. By using Nixxis Contact Suite cloud-based solutions, companies can improve the quality of every customer's interaction, increase operational efficiency and over-achieve their business goals.
"Nixxis Contact Suite is the unified customer engagement software that provides contact centers with the tools they need to maximize their potential and earn ever growing customer satisfaction"
Adding an Istanbul location is a strategic move that allows Nixxis to continue providing superior customer service and support existing customers in the country.
About Nixxis:
Nixxis is a publisher of professional contact/call centre and customer interaction solutions. Thousands of users in the world trust the Nixxis team totalling more than 100 years of experience in customer interaction solutions. Nixxis Contact Suite software is a modular and visionary solution conceived by anticipating all the future needs of contact centres in customer interactions (phone, email, chat, sms, and social media). 80% of their customers are witnessing up to 20% of productivity increase.
For more information about NIXXIS, visit www.nixxis.com
