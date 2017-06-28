 
News By Tag
* StoreHippo
* Gst
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
June 2017
302928


StoreHippo revamps its Tax engine in a bid to usher in GST Reforms

 
DELHI, India - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- As the market gears up to incorporate Goods and Services Tax (GST) into its operations, StoreHippo, a flexible Ecommerce platform that can be fully customised to accommodate the needs of ever changing business models, has undertaken an overhaul of its tax engine. With this, the platform can now take care of the GST calculations for their merchants.

StoreHippo's enhanced tax engine covers different components such as CGST, SGST and inter-state IGST, alongside marketplaces where various sellers and buyers come from different states. This overhaul stands as a proof of flexible and rapid adaptability of StoreHippo's platform to new changes in tax structure or any other trends of the dynamic ecommerce environment. GST has formed an important point of the economic diaspora and this is StoreHippo's attempt to add semblance to the buzz.

"We are thrilled to announce the reformation of our tax engine, in accordance to GST. Ecommerce platforms are facing a drastic change in accordance to taxation system. E-Commerce platforms need to provide flexible and powerful tax solution after the implementation of GST and StoreHippo facilitates this through its new move, aimed at simplifying GST for all involved. GST implementation in StoreHippo is another example of the flexibility of the platform which can be easily tweaked to accommodate new and complex requirements." said Rajiv Kumar, Founder, StoreHippo.

Since we are at the very initial stage of GST implementation, marketplace sellers may not be fully aware of the new taxation rules. Hence, the need of the hour is to plan a smooth and easy transition strategy for GST regime.
Link: https://www.storehippo.com/
End
Source:StoreHippo
Email:***@mediamantra.in
Posted By:***@mediamantra.in Email Verified
Tags:StoreHippo, Gst
Industry:Technology
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
media mantra News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share