StoreHippo revamps its Tax engine in a bid to usher in GST Reforms
StoreHippo's enhanced tax engine covers different components such as CGST, SGST and inter-state IGST, alongside marketplaces where various sellers and buyers come from different states. This overhaul stands as a proof of flexible and rapid adaptability of StoreHippo's platform to new changes in tax structure or any other trends of the dynamic ecommerce environment. GST has formed an important point of the economic diaspora and this is StoreHippo's attempt to add semblance to the buzz.
"We are thrilled to announce the reformation of our tax engine, in accordance to GST. Ecommerce platforms are facing a drastic change in accordance to taxation system. E-Commerce platforms need to provide flexible and powerful tax solution after the implementation of GST and StoreHippo facilitates this through its new move, aimed at simplifying GST for all involved. GST implementation in StoreHippo is another example of the flexibility of the platform which can be easily tweaked to accommodate new and complex requirements."
Since we are at the very initial stage of GST implementation, marketplace sellers may not be fully aware of the new taxation rules. Hence, the need of the hour is to plan a smooth and easy transition strategy for GST regime.
