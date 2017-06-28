News By Tag
Indian Art Ideas Proudly Announces an Online Art Exhibition called 'Soft Hues of Rain'
Indian Art Ideas, one of India's most renowned online art galleries, today announced a month long online exhibition titled, 'Soft Hues of Rain'.
Undoubtedly, Indian Art Ideas has taken the extra leap with the monthly exhibition and it is a very mindful and affectionate step towards bringing repute and fame to the talented artists. This is a much-needed step in the world of art to promote the works of those artists who hold the power to change the opinions by a single stroke of their brush. This exhibition not only helps in creating awareness but empowers the artists to network with the right people.
"Indian Art Ideas is our initiative to bridge the gap between art creators and art lovers. The sole intent behind bringing this idea of the monthly exhibition into a reality was to showcase artworks, displaying a particular facet, each month so as to show the brilliance and talent of the hardworking artists who are associated with us. Art is beautiful in every way and by means of this initiative, we pay respect to the ones who create such magnificence,"
'Soft Hues of the Rain' showcases the artistic brilliance of 34 paintings. Monsoon ride and Holy Banaras are a few gems in the crown of this monthly exhibition. The collection can be witnessed on the Indian Art Website and is live from July 1, 2017, until July 31, 2017.
About Indian Art Ideas
Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at an offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one-stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork. For more details, please visit- https://www.indianartideas.in
Contact
Indian Art Ideas
+91-9891517759
info@indianartideas.com
