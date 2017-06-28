 
Indian Art Ideas Proudly Announces an Online Art Exhibition called 'Soft Hues of Rain'

Indian Art Ideas, one of India's most renowned online art galleries, today announced a month long online exhibition titled, 'Soft Hues of Rain'.
 
 
NOIDA, India - July 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Indian Art Ideas is one of the most popular and celebrated online art galleries operating in the country. With each new month, they mark a beginning of a new presentation and this month also they will be showcasing the marvels of their talented artists by means of an online exhibition titled 'Soft Hues of Rain'. The theme for this month's exhibition is in perfect sync with the beautiful weather of monsoon. After struggling with the scorching sun and trying to beat the heat, finally, the beautiful season of rain is here to bring relief to everyone. Just like art, the time of monsoon envelopes many feelings and has different tones to it. It makes a person feel rejuvenated while touching the soul delicately. The art prodigies which are a vital part of this exhibition do justice to each and every mood associated with the beauty of the season of love and happiness- monsoon.

Undoubtedly, Indian Art Ideas has taken the extra leap with the monthly exhibition and it is a very mindful and affectionate step towards bringing repute and fame to the talented artists. This is a much-needed step in the world of art to promote the works of those artists who hold the power to change the opinions by a single stroke of their brush. This exhibition not only helps in creating awareness but empowers the artists to network with the right people.

"Indian Art Ideas is our initiative to bridge the gap between art creators and art lovers. The sole intent behind bringing this idea of the monthly exhibition into a reality was to showcase artworks, displaying a particular facet, each month so as to show the brilliance and talent of the hardworking artists who are associated with us. Art is beautiful in every way and by means of this initiative, we pay respect to the ones who create such magnificence," said Shilpi Agarwal, Founder and Owner of Indian Art Ideas.

'Soft Hues of the Rain' showcases the artistic brilliance of 34 paintings. Monsoon ride and Holy Banaras are a few gems in the crown of this monthly exhibition. The collection can be witnessed on the Indian Art Website and is live from July 1, 2017, until July 31, 2017.

About Indian Art Ideas

Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at an offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one-stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork. For more details, please visit- https://www.indianartideas.in

