Tech Fortune Investment Limited portfolios are planned and structured from the bottom up, security by security – for each individual client account.

Contact

Tech Fortune Investment Limited

***@tfinvestmentltd.com Tech Fortune Investment Limited

End

--Tech Fortune Investment Limited and its Partners announced today that on July 15, 2017, the Firm held the successful final closing of our Equity Partners fund, closing on commitments of approximately $53.2 Million, its hard cap. The Fund represents our fourth E.U. investment fund targeting mid-market control investments primarily in E.U. businesses. The Fund was significantly oversubscribed in relation to its target commitments of $42 million with substantial re-commitments from existing investors as well as several new Limited Partners. The Fund's investors include public and private pensions, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies and other institutional investors from North America, Asia, and Europe. The Fund has already closed its first two investments – a take-private of an infrastructure services business and a control investment of a specialty pharmacy business. Additionally, the Fund has a robust pipeline of opportunities currently under review.By placing our focus on identifying longer term trends in the market, we reveal significant and recurring patterns for investments. Tech Fortune Investment Limited focuses on global trends because these trends are often the best indicators for cash flow and, as a result, cash-flow growth, which is the primary driving force for stock prices in the long-run. Our wealth of experience has taught us that investments in securities positively affected by these trends are accompanied by greatly reduced risk, as opposed to investments established on conservative, often narrow-minded forecasts which thereafter end up to be incorrect. Likewise, focusing on higher-level economic patterns is vital in order to safeguard the longer investment.The ever growing complexities in the financial markets mean that the smallest of mistakes can have dire consequences. Our fundamental stock investment strategy remains unchanged from Tech Fortune Investment Limited's conception and has formed the foundation of our business culture and strategy.Concentrating on stock-selection leads to significantly higher gains and/or reduces exposure to investment risk; however, attempting to time entry in and out of the larger market can often be unprofitable. At Tech Fortune Investment Limited it is our belief that targeted yet conservative diversification of a portfolio with a carefully selected mix of high-conviction stocks, mutual funds and commodity holdings is the most reliable, productive and safeguarded approach to ensuring the highest returns within a wider investment time-frame.Please don't hesitate to get in touch with our dedicated team.